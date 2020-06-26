App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2020 09:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Repatriation flights on June 26: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

Check flights leaving for and from India to bring back stranded Indians.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Over 3.6 lakh Indians have returned to India from abroad after the government launched the ''Vande Bharat'' evacuation mission on May 7 in view of the coronavirus pandemic, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said a total number of 5,13,047 Indians have registered their request with Indian missions abroad for repatriation to India on compelling grounds.

Of the people who have registered, 3,64,209 have returned under this Mission as of today, he said.

Repatriations from neighbouring countries have also been happening through land borders, he added.

"More than 84,000 Indians have returned through land border immigration checkpoints from Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh," the MEA spokesperson said.

"In the first three phases of the Vande Bharat Mission, around 875 international flights were scheduled for operation from over 50 countries across five continents. So far, more than 700 of these flights have reached India, repatriating around 1,50,000 Indians," Srivastava said.

The remaining 175 flights under the Phase 3 are expected to reach in the coming days, he said.

Here is the repatriation flight schedule:

Air India repatriation schedule for June 26: Ex-India to foreign stations (departure in local time)

AI 0103 Delhi 1:15 Washington 7:15 26-Jun-20
AI 0191 Mumbai 1:30 Newark 7:55 26-Jun-20
AI 0127 Delhi 2:20 Chicago 7:25 26-Jun-20
AI 0187 Delhi 2:30 Toronto 8:00 26-Jun-20
AI 0173 Delhi 3:30 San Francisco 7:00 26-Jun-20
AI 1919 Delhi 7:30 Bishkek 11:35 26-Jun-20
AI 1913 Mumbai 8:00 Tbilisi 11:45 26-Jun-20
AI 1927 Delhi 8:00 Kiev 12:30 26-Jun-20
AI 0346 Chennai 8:30 Singapore 14:55 26-Jun-20
AI 0131 Mumbai 9:30 London 14:35 26-Jun-20
AI 0111 Delhi 12:00 London 17:00 26-Jun-20

AI 0143 Delhi 13:15 Paris 18:55 26-Jun-20

Air India repatriation schedule for June 26: Arrival into India ex-foreign stations (arrival in local time)

AI 1920 Bishkek 12:35 Delhi 15:25 26-Jun-20
AI 1385 Singapore 15:55 Kolkata 17:40 26-Jun-20
AI 1914 Tbilisi 12:45 Mumbai 19:15 26-Jun-20
AI 1928 Kiev 13:30 Delhi 22:30 26-Jun-20
AI 0130 London 16:35 Delhi 05:55 27-Jun-20
AI 0112 London 19:00 Delhi 08:10 27-Jun-20
AI 0142 Paris 22:00 Delhi 09:35 27-Jun-20
AI 0102 New York 11:00 Delhi 10:30 27-Jun-20
AI 0104 Washington 11:15 Delhi 11:00 27-Jun-20
AI 0188 Toronto 12:15 Delhi 12:15 27-Jun-20
AI 0144 Newark 12:05 Mumbai 12:25 27-Jun-20
AI 0126 Chicago 12:00 Delhi 13:05 27-Jun-20

AI 0174 San Francisco 10:30 Delhi 15:00 27-Jun-20

Air India repatriation schedule for June 25: Ex-India to foreign stations (departure in local time)

> AI 0127: Delhi (2.20) to Chicago
> AI 0173: Delhi (3.30) to San Francisco
> AI 1919: Delhi (7.30) to Bishkek
> AI 1927: Delhi (8.00) to Kiev

> AI 1125: Mumbai (10.00) to Frankfurt

Air India repatriation schedule for June 25: Arrival into India ex-foreign stations (arrival in local time)

> AI 1920: Bishkek to Delhi (15.25)
> AI 1928: Kiev to Delhi (22.30)
> AI 0168: Stockholm to Delhi (2.30)
> AI 0142: Paris to Delhi (4.30)
> AI 0126: Chicago to Delhi (13.05)

> AI 0174: San Francisco to Delhi (15.00)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for June 25: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

> IX 1434: Dubai (14:40) to Kochi (20:05)
> IX 1344: Dubai (16:45) to Kozhikode (22:15)
> IX 1716: Abu Dhabi (16:35) to Kannur (22:05)
> IX 1538: Abu Dhabi (20:00) to Thiruvananthapuram (01:40(+1))
> IX 1554: Muscat (14:00) to Thiruvananthapuram (19:20)

> IX 1474: Bahrain (11:15) to Kochi (18.15)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for June 25: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> IX 1435: Kochi (10:55) to Dubai (13:40)
> IX 1343: Kozhikode (13:05) to Dubai (15:45)
> IX 1715: Kannur (13:05) to Abu Dhabi (15:35)
> IX 1537: Thiruvananthapuram (16:10) to Abu Dhabi (19:00)
> IX 1549: Thiruvananthapuram (10:45) to Muscat (13:00)

> IX 1473: Kochi (8:05) to Bahrain (10.15)

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published on Jun 26, 2020 09:45 am

tags #Air India #coronavirus #Health #India #world

