Coronavirus wrap September 4 | Russian vaccine produces antibodies, says study; Actor Robert Pattinson tests positive for COVID-19

India has recorded more than 39.3 lakh cases of COVID-19, with 68,472 deaths. Of these, over 8.3 lakh are active cases while more than 30.3 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, 11,69,765 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on September 3, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Maharashtra’s COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and Union Territories, according to the Union health ministry.

The health ministry updates its numbers a day after states release their data.

Globally, more than 2.6 crore infections and over 8.6 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are all the latest updates:

>> The World Health Organisation (WHO) said it does not expect wide-spread vaccination against COVID-19 until mid-2021.

>> Russian vaccine Sputnik-V produced the required antibodies in volunteers and no serious adverse effects were reported, a study in The Lancet said.

>> The Centre exhorted the states to proactively curb the chain of transmission of coronavirus and bring mortality below 1 percent.

>> In its biggest single-day spike in cases since June 27, Delhi reported 2,914 fresh COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths.

>> Auto industry body Siam on Friday said manufacturers were not in a position to invest further in the implementation of upcoming government regulations as the sector was going through an extremely difficult period.

>> Around 40 percent of COVID-19 patients lost antibodies post their recovery from the disease, revealed a survey by the Ahmedabad civic body covering 1,800 previously infected people in the city.

>> Actor Robert Pattinson tested positive for COVID-19, halting The Batman production.