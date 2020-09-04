Coronavirus vaccine | Russia's Sputnik-V produced anti-body response, no serious adverse effects: The Lancet

Results of a study published in The Lancet medical journal reveal that Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine In what Russia is touting as an answer to the critics of its COVID-19 vaccine -- Sputnik-V -- produces anti-body response in all participants in early-stage trials.

The two trials were conducted in June-July, according to news agency Reuters, and involved 76 participants. According to the report, it showed that 100 percent of the participants developed anti-bodies, with no serious side-effects.

"Russia's potential COVID-19 vaccine produced an anti-body response, no serious adverse effects in early-stage trails," the study said.

This, however, has set off a reaction within the Russian administration, particularly since Russia, the first country to license the two-shot jab for domestic use in August, had been criticised for authorisation of the vaccine without published data or a large-scale trial.

"With this (publication), we answer all the questions of the West that were diligently asked over the past three weeks, frankly with the clear goal of tarnishing the Russian vaccine," Kirill Dmitriev, the head of Russian Direct Investment Fund, which backed the vaccine, told Reuters.

He added that "all the boxes are checked" and that Russia will now start "asking questions of some of the Western vaccines."

Nearly 3,000 people had already been recruited for large-scale trial of the vaccine, with initial results expected to be out in October or November, Dmitriev stated.