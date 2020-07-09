Coronavirus wrap July 9: Govt says no community transmission in India; Kiran Bedi tests negative for COVID-19

India has recorded over 7.67 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 21,129 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update. Of these, 2,69,789 are active cases while 4,76,378 have recovered.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu and Delhi.

Globally, there have been over 1.2 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 5.4 lakh people have died so far.

Here are all the latest updates:

>> The government briefed the media for the first time in over a month regarding the COVID-19 situation in the country and repeated its assertion that India is not in community transmission stage of the virus. Moreover, the government also said that the country has managed to handle the situation "relatively well".

>> About 800 fliers have tested positive for COVID-19 since domestic flights resumed on May 25, a senior government bureaucrat said.

>> Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing Global Week 2020, said that the Indian economy is already witnessing green shoots of recovery.

>> Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi tested negative for coronavirus. Bedi and other staff underwent coronavirus tests after an employee of the Raj Nivas tested positive for the infection.

>> America's top infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci says he is cautiously optimistic over the results from the current clinical trials and the possibility of developing a vaccine for COVID-19 by the end of this year or early next year.

>> Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa decided to appoint ministers as in-charge for each zone in Bengaluru for COVID-19 management.

>> The Ministry of Home Affairs said today that the COVID-19 situation in Delhi shows "remarkable" improvement.

>> The World Health Organization (WHO) said that it was setting up an independent panel to review its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and the response by governments.

>> China said it will not stage any international sports for the rest of the year, apart from trials for the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing and the neighboring city of Zhangjiakou.