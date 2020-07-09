India Global Week 2020 | Here are the highlights from PM Modi's address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 9 addressed the India Global Week 2020 via video conferencing.

In an earlier tweet, the Prime Minister had said the virtual meet will bring together "global thought leaders and captains of industry, who will discuss aspects relating to opportunities in India as well as the global economic revival post-COVID."

Follow our LIVE Updates from the speech here.

Here are the highlights from his address:

>> PM Modi said while India is fighting the global COVID-19 pandemic, it is also focusing on its economic health. He said the country is already witnessing greenshoots of recovery.

>> He said Indians have the spirit to achieve what is believed to be impossible and that this is an India that is 'reforming, performing and transforming'.

>> Significantly, PM Modi said that India is one of the most open economies in the world. "We are laying a red carpet for all global companies to come and establish their presence in India. Very few countries will offer the kind of opportunities that India does today."

>> In the background of the pandemic hitting world economies, he said, "There is faith that the story of global revival will have India playing a leading role."

>> PM Modi mentioned the government's announcements related to MSME sector and said that a "booming MSME sector will also complement big industry." He added that there are investment opportunities in the defence sector as well.