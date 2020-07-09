PM Narendra Modi LIVE: PM to address India Global Week 2020 shortly

PM Narendra Modi at India Global Week 2020 LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the India Global Week 2020 at 1.30 pm via video conferencing. His address is likely to focus on India's trade and foreign investment prospects.

In a tweet earlier, the prime minister had said that the virtual meet will bring together "global thought leaders and captains of industry, who will discuss aspects relating to opportunities in India as well as the global economic revival post-COVID”. The theme of this year's event is '#BeTheRevival: India and a Better New World.'