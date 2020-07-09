Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Jul 09, 2020 01:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
PM Narendra Modi LIVE: PM to address India Global Week 2020 shortly
PM Narendra Modi at India Global Week 2020 LIVE: Live updates of the prime minister's address at the virtual meeting.
PM Narendra Modi at India Global Week 2020 LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the India Global Week 2020 at 1.30 pm via video conferencing. His address is likely to focus on India's trade and foreign investment prospects.In a tweet earlier, the prime minister had said that the virtual meet will bring together "global thought leaders and captains of industry, who will discuss aspects relating to opportunities in India as well as the global economic revival post-COVID”. The theme of this year's event is '#BeTheRevival: India and a Better New World.' Catch the latest updates here:
Read More
Read Less
Top
highlights
PM Modi to address India Global Week 2020
Besides a focus of the India-United Kingdom bilateral ties and much-anticipated enhanced special relationship in a post-Brexit world, there will be a series of country-specific sessions to cover India's ties with countries such as the United States, Australia, Singapore and Japan.
Read more about the event here
Some of the other prominent Indian speakers at the event include External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Railways and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, Civil Aviation and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and Skill Development Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey.
The India Global Week 2020 summit will be held for three days on a virtual platform in view of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
In a tweet earlier, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said the virtual meeting will bring together "global thought leaders and captains of industry, who will discuss aspects relating to opportunities in India as well as the global economic revival post-COVID”.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the India Global Week 2020 at 1.30 pm via video conferencing.
His address is likely to focus on India's trade and foreign investment prospects.