Jul 09, 2020 08:35 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Bihar’s COVID-19 cases at 13,274; death toll in Mumbai crosses 5,000
Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Total confirmed cases in India have risen to 7.42 lakh. India's recovery rate now stands at 61.5 percent.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 107th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. India has so far recorded 7,42,417 cases, which includes 20,642 deaths. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat have reported the highest number of cases. However, the recovery rate is rising and now stands at 61.5 percent.Globally, there have been over 1.2 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 5.4 lakh people have died so far. Catch the latest updates here:
Cases, deaths in India: Latest numbers
Cases, deaths globally: Latest numbers
Coronavirus LIVE updates | China reports nine new coronavirus cases in mainland
China reported nine new COVID-19 cases in the mainland for July 8, compared with seven a day earlier, the health authority said today.
All of the new infections were imported cases, according to a statement by the National Health Commission. China reported six new asymptomatic patients, same as a day earlier. (Input from Reuters)
Coronavirus LIVE updates | Bolsonaro bets 'miraculous cure' for COVID-19 can save Brazil — and his life
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has gone all in on hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) to help his coronavirus-ravaged country beat COVID-19.
He has pushed his government to make the malaria drug widely available and encouraged Brazilians to take it, both to prevent the disease and to treat it.
Coronavirus LIVE updates | Global COVID-19 cases surge past 12 million
Global COVID-19 cases exceeded 12 million (1.2 crore) late yesterday, according to a Reuters tally, as evidence mounts of the airborne spread of the disease that has killed more than half a million people in seven months.
Coronavirus in Delhi LIVE updates | Delhi revises COVID-19 response plan, to screen daily-wagers, domestic helps, auto drivers
The Delhi government will now start enlisting and screening for coronavirus daily-wagers, domestic helps, auto drivers and food suppliers under its revised 'COVID Response Plan', according to an official order.
It will also enlist and screen people in high-risk groups -- those aged above 60 or having comorbid conditions -- through house-to-house surveys in containment zones, buffer zones and areas with isolated cases.
Coronavirus in Assam LIVE updates | Record one-day jump of 6 COVID-19 deaths in Assam; tally crosses 14,000-mark
Assam has reported six COVID-19 fatalities, its highest so far in a single day, raising the death toll to 22 while the virus count surpassed 14,000 with 696 new cases, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
As many as 397 patients were discharged from different hospitals after recovering from the infection, taking the number of recoveries to 8,726, the minister said. There are 5,281 active cases in Assam while three migrated out of the state. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus in Mumbai LIVE updates | COVID-19 death toll in Mumbai crosses 5,000
The COVID-19 death toll in Mumbai crossed the 5,000-mark yesterday with 62 new fatalities, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.
While the death toll reached 5,061, the tally of coronavirus cases in the country's financial capital rose to 87,513.
The number of recovered COVID-19 patients rose to 59,238. The city now has 23,214 active cases. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus in Bihar LIVE updates | Bihar reports a record 749 COVID-19 cases; Patna, other districts announce lockdown
Rattled by the biggest single-day spurt yet in COVID-19 cases, Bihar yesterday announced fresh lockdown in several regions, including the worst-hit Patna district, that will come into force later this week.
As many as 749 people tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours, raising the tally to 13,274, while the death toll also touched the three-digit-mark with two fresh casualties. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | Total confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infections in India stands at 7,42,417. This number includes cases related to foreign nationals, reported active cases, patients who have recovered and the COVID-19 death toll in the country.
While 4,56,831 patients have recovered, 20,642 have died. Total reported active cases in the country stand at 2,64,944. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat are the worst-affected.
While restrictions have been eased significantly in China, where the novel coronavirus outbreak as first reported in late 2019, new hotspots are now emerging across the world.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Chile, Peru, Mexico, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia are rising rapidly.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world stand at 1.19 crore, according to the Johns Hopkins University CSSE. This figure includes COVID-19 patients who have recovered and the overall global death toll which stands at 5.4 lakh.
With over 30.1 lakh reported cases till date, the United States is the worst-affected country in the world. The US is followed by Brazil, India, Russia and the United Kingdom.