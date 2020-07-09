App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2020 08:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

Hospital bed shortage complaints have decreased: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Complaints about non-availability of beds have come down considerably, an official statement quoted Thackeray as saying.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Thursday that complaints about shortage of hospital beds for coronavirus patients have dwindled but officials should focus on improving ambulance services.

He was speaking to IAS officers appointed to monitor the functioning of government as well as private hospitals where COVID-19 patients are being treated.

Complaints about non-availability of beds have come down considerably, an official statement quoted Thackeray as saying.

Close

The municipal corporation has acquired 80 per cent beds in 35 private hospitals in Mumbai and additional field hospitals have been set up. Now the focus should be on patient care for whichambulance services need to be regulated and improved, he said.

People need not fear shortage of medicines as the civic body has adequate stock, the chief minister assured.
First Published on Jul 9, 2020 08:27 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra #Uddhav Thackeray

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.