172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|coronavirus-wrap-august-14-amit-shah-tests-negative-south-korea-reports-big-jump-in-covid-19-cases-5705411.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

Network18 Presents

partnered by

  • Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-

Network18 Presents

  • partnered by
  • Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2020 08:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus wrap August 14 | Amit Shah tests negative; South Korea reports big jump in COVID-19 cases

Globally, more than 2.07 crore infections and nearly 7.5 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Moneycontrol News

India has recorded more than 24.61 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 48,040 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, more than 6.61 lakh are active cases while over 17.5 lakh have recovered.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

Close

Globally, more than 2.07 crore infections and nearly 7.5 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

related news

Here are all the latest updates:

>> President Ram Nath Kovind, during his address to the nation on the eve of India's 74th Independence Day, appreciated the "super-human efforts" in containing the magnitude of the coronavirus pandemic in the country and said these are "worth emulating" by the wider world.

>> Home Minister Amit Shah tested negative for COVID-19. He had tested positive for the virus on August 2 and had been hospitalised.

>> Kerala is likely to witness a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases in the months of August and September with daily infections expected to touch between 10,000 to 20,000, State Health Minister KK Shailaja said.

>> Aurobindo Pharma said that it expects phase-I and II trials by the end of 2020 for its proposed vaccine candidate for COVID-19.

>> South Korea reported 103 new COVID-19 cases today, one of its biggest daily jumps in months, as officials expressed concern that infections are getting out of control in cities as people increasingly venture out in public.

>> Drug developer Novavax has said the United Kingdom would buy 60 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine candidate, NVX-CoV2373, for a phase-III clinical trial in the country.
First Published on Aug 14, 2020 08:26 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.