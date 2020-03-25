App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 25, 2020 08:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Sourav Ganguly donates rice worth Rs 50 lakh for the needy

Earlier today, the Cricket Association of Bengal also announced a donation of Rs 25 lakh towards the State Emergency Relief Fund.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has stepped up, pledging to donate Rs 50 lakh worth of rice amid the coronavirus outbreak. The former India cricket team captain will be contributing the amount to provide free rice to the needy and the underprivileged.

In a statement, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) thanked Ganguly for his "humanitarian" gesture. The Indian Express quoted the association as saying, "It is heartening to note that Sourav Ganguly along with Lal Baba Rice has come forward to provide free rice worth Rs 50 lacs to the needy people who have been put in government schools for

safety and security.”

The board also added that it hopes Dad's contribution would encourage others to come forward and extend their help for those in need in times of such a crisis.

Earlier today, the CAB also announced a donation of Rs 25 lakh towards the State Emergency Relief Fund.

"We have decided to donate Rs 25 lakhs for now to the State Emergency Relief Fund to be used in combating this disease. As a responsible institution, it is our duty to stand by the administration and help them eradicate this disease," CAB President Avishek Dalmiya said in a statement.

Over 600 cases of coronavirus have been reported across India, with the number rising with every passing day. The Prime Minister, in his address on March 24, announced a nationwide lockdown for 21 days, in a bid to contain the transmission of the coronavirus. He also announced the allocation of Rs 15,000 crore towards providing necessary facilities and protective equipment to all healthcare professionals who are involved in the treatment of COVID-19 affected patients.

First Published on Mar 25, 2020 08:07 pm

tags #coronavirus #Health #India #Sourav Ganguly #Sports

