Coronavirus India Lockdown LIVE: Global infections cross 4.2 lakh, India announces 21-day lockdown

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has spread across 190 countries infecting 4.2 lakh people and killing 16,500 so far. It has has a massive impact on the global economy and stock markets.

In India, as many as 519 COVID-19 cases have been reported so far. Of these, 37 have recovered and 10 have died. On March 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi annouced that the country would go under 21-day lackdown to combat the spread of the virus.

Infections are rapidly rising in Italy, France, Germany, Spain, United Kingdom and the United States. Catch the latest updates here: