Coronavirus India Lockdown LIVE: Global infections cross 4.2 lakh, India announces 21-day lockdown
India under a 21-day lockdown to combat coronavirus
The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has spread across 190 countries infecting 4.2 lakh people and killing 16,500 so far. It has has a massive impact on the global economy and stock markets.
In India, as many as 519 COVID-19 cases have been reported so far. Of these, 37 have recovered and 10 have died. On March 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi annouced that the country would go under 21-day lackdown to combat the spread of the virus.
Infections are rapidly rising in Italy, France, Germany, Spain, United Kingdom and the United States. Catch the latest updates here:
Top
highlights
PM Modi announces 21-day lockdown, key takeaways
Coronavirus India Updates | Can lockdown violators be punished or booked under any law?
As per MHA guidelines, those found in violation of the containment measures will be liable for prosecution under Sections 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005. Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) will also apply in all those cases where people are found disobeying an order promulgated by a public servant in this regard.
Irrespective of the intent, any such person will be liable for punishment which would include imprisonment or a fine or both, as the case may be.
Coronavirus India Updates | Do people need to stock up on food and other essentials during lockdown?
As per the government advisory, people have been asked to avoid panic buying and hoarding. PM Modi assured the country that all essential items will remain functional during the 21-day period. Leaders of various states have also reiterated this point, saying that the government will ensure an uninterrupted supply of all such commodities.
Coronavirus India Updates | What are some restrictions during lockdown?
No religious congregations will be permitted during the lockdown period, without any exception. Gatherings pertaining to social, political, sports, cultural, religious or any such affairs have also been barred. However, an exception has been made in case of funerals, where a congregation of not more than 20 persons will be permitted.
During lockdown, what's open and what's not
Educational, research, training and coaching institutions, as well as places of worship, will remain closed during this period. Transport services - rail, road, and air will remain suspended, except for those involved in discharging emergency services (for instance - ambulances) or in the transportation of essential goods (say medical equipment, groceries, milk, and dairy products, etc).
During lockdown, what's open and what's not
While hospitality services are to remain suspended, hotels and homestays where tourists and other people have been stranded due to the lockdown will remain open, along with other such establishments earmarked for quarantine facilities.
During lockdown, what's open and what's not
Banks, insurance offices, ATMs, print and electronic media offices as well as e-commerce providers have been exempted from the lockdown restrictions and will continue to operate and offer services. Fuel stations, power generation and distribution units, manufacturing units of essential commodities, fire stations, law and order services and emergency services will also be operational during the lockdown.
During lockdown, what's open and what's not
All hospitals and related medical establishments such as dispensaries, pharmacies, laboratories, clinics, nursing homes, ration and grocery shops, dairy and milk booths, shops selling meat and fish will stay open even as district authorities may encourage and facilitate home delivery to minimise the movement of people outside their homes.
Coronavirus India Updates | Can you go out during the lockdown?
The government has advised everyone to stay at home and practice social distancing, requesting people to avoid all non-essential travel. People are, however, allowed to step out to purchase essential items, groceries, or to avail banking or healthcare services.
Coronavirus India Updates | Why has the lockdown been imposed?
The prime minister in his address on March 24 said a nationwide lockdown is the need of the hour to break the cycle of transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19) and contain its spread. People are requested to stay indoors and practice 'social distancing' in order to prevent the spread. As it is, India has already reported over 500 COVID-19 cases so far.