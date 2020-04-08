App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 08, 2020 04:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic: PM Modi likens situation to 'social emergency', says experts seeking lockdown extension

This is PM Modi's first interaction with floor leaders, including those from the Opposition, after the imposition of the nationwide lockdown on March 25

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 8 interacted with floor leaders of various political parties in Parliament via video conferencing to discuss the situation arising out of the spread of coronavirus.

During the meeting, PM Modi said, "The situation in the country is akin to a social emergency; it has necessitated tough decisions and we must continue to remain vigilant."

He also said that several state governments, district administrations and experts have asked for extension of the phase of 21-day lockdown, which is supposed to be ending on April 14.

The interaction was held through video conferencing and those participated, included leader of the opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, and Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar.

Modi interacted with leaders of those parties whose combined strength of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha adds up to five.

COVID-19 pandemic LIVE updates

This is PM Modi's first interaction with floor leaders, including those from the Opposition, after the imposition of the nationwide lockdown on March 25, though he had held interactions with chief ministers of all states including those ruled by non-NDA parties.

"Today’s discussion reflects constructive and positive politics, reaffirms India’s strong democratic foundations and spirit of cooperative federalism," Modi said.

The prime minister has been interacting with various stakeholders, including doctors, journalists and heads of Indian missions to get a feedback on ways to check the spread of coronavirus.

He also recently spoke to various leaders including Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, TMC leader Mamata Banerjee, DMK leader MK Stalin and discussed the COVID-19 situation as well as his government's efforts to contain the spread of the pandemic.

He had also talked former presidents Pratibha Patil and Pranab Mukherjee, and former prime ministers HD Deve Gowda and Manmohan Singh.

With inputs from PTI

First Published on Apr 8, 2020 04:15 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #Narendra Modi

