Last Updated : Apr 22, 2020 10:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | 309 new cases in Mumbai, total count rises 3754; death toll 160: BMC

While the number of the active coronavirus patients in Mumbai stood at 3169, a total of 425 people have been discharged so far after recovery, including 17 people in the last 24 hours, BMC said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Mumbai on Wednesday reported 309 new coronavirus positive cases, taking the total number of the affected people in the metropolis to 3,754, the BMC said.

Simultaneously, the number of the people who have succumbed to the COVID-19 disease rose to 160 with 10 more deaths being reported, including confirmation of the seven deaths that had occurred between April 14 and 18 by the state government, it said in a release.

While the number of the active coronavirus patients in Mumbai stood at 3169, a total of 425 people have been discharged so far after recovery, including 17 people in the last 24 hours, it said.

"A total of 308 people were admitted at various hospitals for possible coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours and 17 patients discharged after recovery," it stated.

Coronavirus News India LIVE Updates

Of the total 10 deaths reported, six patients were suffering from underlying health conditions while four others had age-related issues, it said.

Meanwhile, of the 309 new coronavirus positive cases, 127 patients were tested between April 17 and April 19, but their reports were received only on Wednesday.

"These patients are already admitted in isolation wards and are undergoing treatment," it stated.

The civic body further said that it would develop Nair Hospital as a coronavirus speciality hospital due to rising number of patients in the city.

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus positive patients in densely-populated Dharavi slum rose to 189 with nine more COVID-19 cases detected, the BMC said.

Twelve COVID-19 patients from the area have died so far, a BMC official said.

First Published on Apr 22, 2020 10:15 pm

tags #BMC #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #mumbai

