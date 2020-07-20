Coronavirus lockdown | Western Railways suffers Rs 1,784 crore loss

The novel coronavirus outbreak has caused Rs 1,784 crore loss to the Western Railways. The figure includes approximately Rs 263 crores for suburban section and approximately Rs 1,521 crores for non-suburban section, said Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Western Railways.

The Western Railways has refunded Rs 398.01 crores to 61.15 lakhs passengers due to the cancellation of tickets from March 1 to July 16 in 2020, LiveMint reported. The Mumbai division, the headquarters of the Western Railways, has ensured a refund of Rs 190.20 crores during this period, Thakur said.

The nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19 led to a temporary halt on the plying of trains from March 25. Indian Railways had started plying Shramik Special trains from May 1 to send migrant labourers back to their native states. Indian Railways said that it had transported over 50 lakh migrants to various parts of the country through special Shramik trains.

From May 12, Railways started operating fifteen pairs of special trains for general passengers. Although there is a partial resumption of train services, occupancy is low due to COVID-19 threat.

India saw a record single-day jump of 38,902 COVID-19 cases pushing its tally to 10,77,618 on Sunday, while the total number of recoveries increased to 6,77,422, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The death toll due to the disease rose to 26,816 with new 543 fatalities even as 23,672 patients have recuperated in the past 24 hours, the highest so far in a day, the data showed.

India's COVID-19 case fatality rate also declined from 3.2 percent around May 12 to 2.82 percent around June 1. It declined further to 2.72 percent on July 10 and to 2.49 percent at present.