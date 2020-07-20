Live now
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Assam’s COVID-19 tally nears 24,000
Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in India have risen to 10.7 lakh.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 118th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. India has so far recorded 10,77,681 cases, which includes more than 26,816 deaths. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat have reported the highest number of cases. However, the recovery rate is rising and now stands at 62 percent.Globally, there have been over 1.43 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 6.01 lakh people have died so far. Catch the latest updates here:
Cases, deaths in India: Latest numbers
Cases, deaths globally: Latest numbers
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | India's COVID-19 case fatality rate falls below 2.5% for first time: Health Ministry
India's COVID-19 case fatality rate is "progressively falling" and is currently at 2.4 percent, which is one of the lowest in the world, the Union Health Ministry said yesterday, crediting efficient clinical management of hospitalised cases for it.
According to a Health Ministry statement, the case fatality rate (CFR) has fallen below 2.5 percent for the first time.
Coronavirus in West Bengal LIVE updates | West Bengal's COVID-19 death toll reaches 1,112; cases rise to 42,487
The COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal reached 1,112 yesterday after 36 people succumbed to the disease, the highest so far in a single day, according to a bulletin released by the state health department.
At least 2,278 people, the highest in a single day, tested positive for coronavirus, taking the infection tally to 42,487, the bulletin said. The number of active cases is 16,492. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus in Bihar LIVE updates | Bihar's COVID-19 tally reaches 26,379
The COVID-19 death toll in Bihar yesterday mounted to 179 with two fresh fatalities, while 1,412 new cases pushed the state's tally to 26,379, according to the health department bulletin.
Of the total 26,379 cases reported in the state so far, 12,401 were detected in the last 10 days.
The state has been recording over 1,000 new cases every day since July 12. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus in Assam LIVE updates | 1,018 new COVID-19 cases in Assam; infection tally nears 24,000-mark
Assam reported 1,018 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths due to the disease yesterday, taking the state's infection tally to 23,999 and the death toll to 57, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
The 1,018 new cases include 577 from Guwahati, he said.
Meanwhile, 858 patients were released yesterday, taking the total number of cured and discharged patients to 16,023, he said. The recovery rate was 69.72 per cent which the minister described as "impressive". (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | Total confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infections in India stands at 10,77,618. This number includes cases related to foreign nationals, reported active cases, patients who have recovered and the COVID-19 death toll in the country.
While 6,77,422 patients have recovered, 26,816 have died. Total reported active cases in the country stand at 3,73,379. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi are the worst-affected.
While restrictions have been eased significantly in China, where the novel coronavirus outbreak as first reported in late 2019, new hotspots are now emerging across the world.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Chile, Peru, Mexico, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia are rising rapidly.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world stand at 1.43 crore, according to the Reuters tracker. This figure includes COVID-19 patients who have recovered and the overall global death toll which stands at 6.01 lakh.
With over 37.2 lakh reported cases till date, the United States is the worst-affected country in the world. The US is followed by Brazil, India, Russia and South Africa.
The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 188 countries and territories. Today is the 118th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown. ‘Unlock 2.0’ is underway. However, many states have extended the lockdown period.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.