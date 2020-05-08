App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 08, 2020 02:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus lockdown: SC refuses to stall sale of liquor across India, says states can consider home delivery

The apex court said this while disposing of a petition seeking to stall the sale of liquor, citing rampant flouting of social distancing norms

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Supreme Court of India on May 8 refused to stall the sale of liquor across India and said states can consider the indirect sale or home delivery of liquor to maintain social distancing norms and standards amid the coronavirus-enforced lockdown.

The apex court said this while disposing of a petition seeking to stall the sale of liquor, citing rampant flouting of social distancing norms.

Large crowds have gathered outside liquor vends, the petition had said.

The central government had allowed some relaxations in Lockdown 3.0, including the sale of liquor under certain conditions.

Violations of social distancing were reported and the excise department directed the four corporations dealing in retailing of liquor to take measures like e-tokens, barricading and deployment of marshals to ensure that such norms were followed at the shops.

Follow our full coverage on COVID-19 here.

First Published on May 8, 2020 02:29 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #India #Supreme Court

