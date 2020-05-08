App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 08, 2020 09:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally May 8: Confirmed cases in Gujarat cross 7,000

With 17,974 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra continues to report the highest number of infections, followed by Gujarat (7,012 ) and Delhi (5,980).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India has as many as 56,342 recorded cases of the novel coronavirus that includes 1,886 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 37,916 are active cases while 16,539 have been cured and discharged.

The data was updated at 8 am on May 8 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the COVID-19 pandemic

Screen Shot 2020-05-08 at 8.54.25 AM

Below is the Coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTTotal Confirmed cases (Including 111 foreign Nationals)Cured/Discharged/ MigratedDeaths ( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands33330
2Andhra Pradesh184778038
3Arunachal Pradesh110
4Assam54341
5Bihar5502465
6Chandigarh135211
7Chhattisgarh59380
8Dadar Nagar Haveli100
9Delhi5980193166
10Goa770
11Gujarat70121709425
12Haryana6252607
13Himachal Pradesh46382
14Jammu and Kashmir7933359
15Jharkhand132413
16Karnataka70536630
17Kerala5034744
18Ladakh42170
19Madhya Pradesh32521231193
20Maharashtra179743301694
21Manipur220
22Meghalaya12101
23Mizoram100
24Odisha219622
25Puducherry960
26Punjab164414928
27Rajasthan3427159697
28Tamil Nadu5409154737
29Telangana112365029
30Tripura6520
31Uttarakhand61391
32Uttar Pradesh3071125062
33West Bengal1548364151
Total number of confirmed cases in India56342*165401886
*States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
*Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 38.4 lakh infections and over nearly 2.7 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.

First Published on May 8, 2020 09:05 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India

COVID-19 death toll rises to 1,886; cases climb to 56,342 in India

Indigo to cut salaries through 'leave without pay' programme for three months starting May

Cognizant Q1 net falls 16.7% to $367 million; sees challenging demand environment in 2020

