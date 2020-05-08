Coronavirus state-wise tally May 8: Confirmed cases in Gujarat cross 7,000

With 17,974 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra continues to report the highest number of infections, followed by Gujarat (7,012 ) and Delhi (5,980).
India has as many as 56,342 recorded cases of the novel coronavirus that includes 1,886 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry's latest update.
Of these, 37,916 are active cases while 16,539 have been cured and discharged.
The data was updated at 8 am on May 8 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.
Below is the Coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases (Including 111 foreign Nationals)
|Cured/Discharged/ Migrated
|Deaths ( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|33
|33
|0
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|1847
|780
|38
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Assam
|54
|34
|1
|5
|Bihar
|550
|246
|5
|6
|Chandigarh
|135
|21
|1
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|59
|38
|0
|8
|Dadar Nagar Haveli
|1
|0
|0
|9
|Delhi
|5980
|1931
|66
|10
|Goa
|7
|7
|0
|11
|Gujarat
|7012
|1709
|425
|12
|Haryana
|625
|260
|7
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|46
|38
|2
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|793
|335
|9
|15
|Jharkhand
|132
|41
|3
|16
|Karnataka
|705
|366
|30
|17
|Kerala
|503
|474
|4
|18
|Ladakh
|42
|17
|0
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|3252
|1231
|193
|20
|Maharashtra
|17974
|3301
|694
|21
|Manipur
|2
|2
|0
|22
|Meghalaya
|12
|10
|1
|23
|Mizoram
|1
|0
|0
|24
|Odisha
|219
|62
|2
|25
|Puducherry
|9
|6
|0
|26
|Punjab
|1644
|149
|28
|27
|Rajasthan
|3427
|1596
|97
|28
|Tamil Nadu
|5409
|1547
|37
|29
|Telangana
|1123
|650
|29
|30
|Tripura
|65
|2
|0
|31
|Uttarakhand
|61
|39
|1
|32
|Uttar Pradesh
|3071
|1250
|62
|33
|West Bengal
|1548
|364
|151
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|56342*
|16540
|1886
|*States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
|*Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR
Globally, more than 38.4 lakh infections and over nearly 2.7 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.
