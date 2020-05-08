Coronavirus state-wise tally May 8: Confirmed cases in Gujarat cross 7,000

India has as many as 56,342 recorded cases of the novel coronavirus that includes 1,886 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 37,916 are active cases while 16,539 have been cured and discharged.

The data was updated at 8 am on May 8 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the COVID-19 pandemic

With 17,974 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra continues to report the highest number of infections, followed by Gujarat (7,012 ) and Delhi (5,980).

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 111 foreign Nationals) Cured/Discharged/ Migrated Deaths ( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 33 0 2 Andhra Pradesh 1847 780 38 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 4 Assam 54 34 1 5 Bihar 550 246 5 6 Chandigarh 135 21 1 7 Chhattisgarh 59 38 0 8 Dadar Nagar Haveli 1 0 0 9 Delhi 5980 1931 66 10 Goa 7 7 0 11 Gujarat 7012 1709 425 12 Haryana 625 260 7 13 Himachal Pradesh 46 38 2 14 Jammu and Kashmir 793 335 9 15 Jharkhand 132 41 3 16 Karnataka 705 366 30 17 Kerala 503 474 4 18 Ladakh 42 17 0 19 Madhya Pradesh 3252 1231 193 20 Maharashtra 17974 3301 694 21 Manipur 2 2 0 22 Meghalaya 12 10 1 23 Mizoram 1 0 0 24 Odisha 219 62 2 25 Puducherry 9 6 0 26 Punjab 1644 149 28 27 Rajasthan 3427 1596 97 28 Tamil Nadu 5409 1547 37 29 Telangana 1123 650 29 30 Tripura 65 2 0 31 Uttarakhand 61 39 1 32 Uttar Pradesh 3071 1250 62 33 West Bengal 1548 364 151 Total number of confirmed cases in India 56342* 16540 1886 *States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation *Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 38.4 lakh infections and over nearly 2.7 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy