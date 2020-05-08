Live now
May 08, 2020 08:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus India News Today LIVE | Death toll due to COVID-19 touches 1,886; cases climb to 56,342
Live updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact. Total confirmed cases in India have risen to 56,342.
The novel coronavirus pandemic has spread across 187 countries and territories. Today is the forty-fifth day of India’s nationwide lockdown, which has been extended till May 17. Restrictions have been eased, especially in non-hotspot areas.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stand at 56,342. The death toll from the outbreak in India is at 1,886. Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi have reported the highest number of cases. A massive exercise to evacuate Indians stranded abroad begins today.Globally, there have been over 38.4 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 2.69 lakh people have died so far. The United States, Spain, Italy, UK, France and Germany are the most-affected countries. Catch the latest updates here:
Coronavirus in India LIVE update | The total of 103 deaths reported since yesterday morning include 43 in Maharashtra; 29 in Gujarat; eight in Madhya Pradesh; seven in West Bengal; five in Rajasthan; two each in Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh; and one each in Bihar, Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir.
Coronavirus LIVE update | China reports 17 new COVID-19 cases
China has reported 17 new coronavirus cases, including 16 asymptomatic ones in the COVID-19 epicentre Hubei province, health officials said today.
China's National Health Commission (NHC) said that one locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 case was reported in Jilin Province on May 7.
Sixteen new asymptomatic cases were reported in the Hubei province, taking the total number of such infections in the country to 845. (PTI)
Coronavirus LIVE update | 85% daily wagers in Ahmedabad hit by lockdown: Survey
At least 85 per cent of daily wagers in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city have lost their regular income during the COVID-19 lockdown, a survey conducted by the Indian Institute of Management here revealed.
The IIM-A conducted the survey among 500 households in the city that earned less than 19,500 per month, the release stated. (PTI)
Coronavirus in Chhattisgarh LIVE update | 23 labourers of Nahari village ran away from boys hostel in Aranpur, yesterday. The hostel was made a quarantine centre for migrant labourers: Abhishek Pallav, SP Dantewada (ANI)
Coronavirus LIVE update | Top Senators urge Trump to temporarily suspend all new guest worker visas, including H-1B
Four top Republican senators have urged US President Donald Trump to suspend all new guest worker visas for 60 days and some of its categories, including the H-1B visa, for at least the next year or until unemployment figures return to normal levels in the country.
The unemployment figures in the US have reached an all-time high due to the coronavirus pandemic. The letter has been signed by Senators Ted Cruz, Tom Cotton, Chuck Grassley and Josh Hawley. (PTI)
Coronavirus in Rajasthan LIVE update | 26 new positive cases have been reported today; taking the total number of positive cases to 3,453. One death has been reported today; death toll rises to 100: State Health Department (ANI)
Coronavirus in India LIVE update | 3,390 new COVID-19 positive cases and 103 deaths reported in the last 24 hours in India. Total number of cases in India rises to 56,342, including 37,916 active cases.
Coronavirus LIVE update | Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and US President Donald Trump today agreed to cooperate closely on measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus, including the development of drugs and vaccines, Japan's top government spokesman said.
Abe and Trump held talks by phone for about 45 minutes from around 10 am (0100 GMT), Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said.
Read more: Shinzo Abe, Donald Trump agree to cooperate on steps to fight coronavirus
COVID-19 India Tracker
(As on May 8, 8 am)
#Confirmed cases: 56,342
#Active cases: 37,916
#Cured/Discharged: 16,539
#Deaths: 1,886