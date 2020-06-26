Coronavirus impact | Uttar Pradesh's famous wood carving industry is struggling to survive the pandemic

The outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease in India and the subsequent nationwide lockdown that was imposed to curb the spread of the deadly disease has affected the economy in more ways than one. It has not spared a celebrated, traditional wood carving technique from Uttar Pradesh either, which is struggling to tide over the adversities unleashed by COVID-19 spread.

Saharanpur, located in Western UP, is famous for its wood carving factories. These units support the livelihood of at least two lakh workers, including craftsmen, labourers, suppliers, etc.

The two-month nationwide lockdown that entailed all establishments selling or producing non-essential items be shut, greatly impacted its 400-year-old wood carving industry. Although India has been lifting restrictions over the past month, things are not the same anymore.

Several experts have predicted it will take a long time for demand to pick up, especially given the pay cuts and job losses across industries. Government data suggests the turnover industry was more than Rs 400 crore. However, the figures may change this year.

According to an NDTV report,

Ahsan Ahmed, one of the workers at a wood-carving factory, is a third-generation artisan. Yet, he has been considering driving an autorickshaw or becoming a fruit vendor to support his family, since the lockdown strained his finances greatly.

The NDTV report quotes him as saying: “Due to the current situation lesser workers are required at the factories. Earlier, I used to earn around Rs 12,000 per month. Now, I am having to survive on Rs 5,000-Rs 6,000 per month and I am already in debt.”

Meanwhile, Mohammad Shahid, who owns an export unit, has informed that he had to downsize his workforce drastically due to the impact of the COVID-19 crisis which has dried up exports. Stating that he could retain only 30 to 40 percent of his workforce, he claimed that the industry would not survive if the current situation prevails for long.

