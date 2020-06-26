Coronavirus India News Live Updates: Assam's COVID-19 tally climbs to 6,646 after reporting 276 new cases

Today is the ninety-fourth day of India's nationwide lockdown, meant to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In India, over 4.73 lakh cases have been reported and the death toll is 14,894. Across the country, the recovery rate is now 57.43 percent. In most states, the number of recoveries are now higher than the number of active cases.

Globally, there have been over 96.08 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. Nearly 4.9 lakh people have died so far.