Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Jun 26, 2020 07:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus India News Live Updates: Assam's COVID-19 tally climbs to 6,646 after reporting 276 new cases
In India, over 4.73 lakh cases have been reported and the death toll is 14,894.
Today is the ninety-fourth day of India's nationwide lockdown, meant to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic.
In India, over 4.73 lakh cases have been reported and the death toll is 14,894. Across the country, the recovery rate is now 57.43 percent. In most states, the number of recoveries are now higher than the number of active cases.Globally, there have been over 96.08 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. Nearly 4.9 lakh people have died so far.
Top
Coronavirus in China LIVE Updates | Mainland China reports 13 new coronavirus cases, including 11 in Beijing
China's health authority on Friday reported 13 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for June 25, down from 19 a day earlier. Of the new infections, 11 were in Beijing, the National Health Commission said in a statement, down from 13 a day earlier.
As of June 25, mainland China had a total of 83,462 confirmed coronavirus cases. (Inputs from Reuters)
Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | India registers sharpest single-day spike of nearly 17,000 new cases
A record spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh on June 25 triggered the sharpest single-day spike of close to 17,000 infections in the country.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, COVID-19 cases rose by the highest-ever number of 16,922 to reach 4,73,105, while the death toll climbed to 14,894 with 418 new fatalities.
Consequently, India has added 92,573 cases since June 20, and over 2.82 lakh this month alone since June 1. (Inputs from PTI)
Read the full story
Coronavirus in Assam LIVE Updates | Assam's COVID-19 tally climbs to 6,646
Assam reported 276 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the tally to 6,646 in the state, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. The fresh cases were detected across the state and reported late in the evening, while 75 patients were discharged from various hospitals of Assam, he said.
The recovery rate of coronavirus patients is above 60 percent in the state, the minister said.
Of the 6,646 cases, 2,601 are active. Assam has witnessed nine deaths due to the disease, 4,033 patients have been discharged and three have migrated out of the state, Sarma said.
The state had detected 314 coronavirus cases on Wednesday with 88 of those reported on Thursday by the minister and this was the second-highest number of cases on a single day with the highest of 331 reported on June 21. (Inputs from PTI)
Good morning! Welcome to Moneycontrol's LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.
In India, over 4.73 lakh cases of COVID-19 have been reported and the death toll is nearing 15,000. India is among the five most affected nations in the world.
Globally, over 96.08 lakh infections and nearly 4.9 lakh deaths have been reported during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.