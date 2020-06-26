Centre permits domestic airlines to increase capacity to 45%

The Centre has allowed domestic airlines to operate at 45 percent capacity. Domestic airlines had earlier been allowed to resume flight operations at one-third capacity, in a calibrated manner from May 25 onwards.

Earlier on June 26, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) also announced that international flights to and from India would remain suspended until July 15, except on select routes as decided on a case-to-case basis. Puri had also recently said that once domestic flights are scaled up to around 55 percent, the government would consider the resumption of international flight operations.

After remaining suspended for almost two months in light of the COVID-19-led lockdown, domestic flight operations were allowed to resume in a staggered manner towards the end of May. Following the announcement, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had said that minimum and maximum fares had been fixed, adding that fare would be regulated on the basis of flight duration.

Detailed guidelines and standard operating protocols were accordingly released for passengers undertaking domestic air travel.