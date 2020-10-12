172@29@17@143!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|coronavirus-cases-death-count-statewise-tally-october-12-latest-news-today-maharashtra-most-affected-5950701.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 12, 2020 09:35 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally October 12: Odisha's COVID-19 tally crosses 2.5 lakh

With more than 15.2 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Andhra Pradesh (7.5 lakh) and Karnataka (7.1 lakh).

Moneycontrol News

Odisha reported 2,546 new COVID-19 cases on October 11, taking its tally to 2.52 lakh. With over 15.28 lakh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

The data was updated at 8.00 am on October 12 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Close

Here are the five most-affected states:

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

related news

> Maharashtra - 15,28,226 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Andhra Pradesh - 7,55,727 cases

> Karnataka - 7,10,309 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 6,56,385 cases

> Uttar Pradesh - 4,36,979 cases

India has recorded more than 71.2 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 1.09 lakh deaths. Of these, more than 8.6 lakh are active cases while nearly 61.5 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, more than 9.9 lakh samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on October 11, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**
TotalChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterday
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands186-7 376420 55
2Andhra Pradesh46295-329 7032085509 622430 
3Arunachal Pradesh2891-49 9232197 24
4Assam28385-836 1645821227 816
5Bihar11044-121 1845411151 946
6Chandigarh1184-45 11787125 191
7Chhattisgarh27348-21 1137712117 125318 
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu10230592
9Delhi21701-306 2818693057 576929 
10Goa4656-2 33203426 507
11Gujarat15695-241 1321731413 3566
12Haryana10573-104 1300031162 1579
13Himachal Pradesh2687-31 14471193 250
14Jammu and Kashmir10466-330 71845890 1322
15Jharkhand8167-195 83571766 787
16Karnataka120289-659 58005410107 996675 
17Kerala96401398 1917988924 100325 
18Ladakh980-42 403764 64
19Madhya Pradesh15177-435 1290191985 262425 
20Maharashtra22163722 126624010461 40349309 
21Manipur2731123 10504108 91
22Meghalaya247841 514297 63
23Mizoram174-17 201026 0
24Nagaland125921 574349 17
25Odisha23602-812 2276153342 102216 
26Puducherry4695-24 26291336 563
27Punjab9275-477 1108651098 383335 
28Rajasthan2141258 1359902072 165014 
29Sikkim384-66 2920104 55
30Tamil Nadu44095-55 6020385005 1025265 
31Telangana24514-1199 1873422214 1228
32Tripura3742-209 24403317 316
33Uttarakhand737352 46931461 74713 
34Uttar Pradesh40019-191 3905663417 639441 
35West Bengal30236443 2589483110 562259 
Total#861853-5643 614953571559 109150816 
*(Including foreign nationals)
**(More than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities)
#State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 3.7 crore infections and over 10.7 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to a Reuters tally.

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic
First Published on Oct 12, 2020 09:35 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Health #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.