Coronavirus state-wise tally October 12: Odisha's COVID-19 tally crosses 2.5 lakh

Odisha reported 2,546 new COVID-19 cases on October 11, taking its tally to 2.52 lakh. With over 15.28 lakh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on October 12 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 15,28,226 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Andhra Pradesh - 7,55,727 cases

> Karnataka - 7,10,309 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 6,56,385 cases

> Uttar Pradesh - 4,36,979 cases

India has recorded more than 71.2 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 1.09 lakh deaths. Of these, more than 8.6 lakh are active cases while nearly 61.5 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, more than 9.9 lakh samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on October 11, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 186 -7 3764 20 55 2 Andhra Pradesh 46295 -329 703208 5509 6224 30 3 Arunachal Pradesh 2891 -49 9232 197 24 1 4 Assam 28385 -836 164582 1227 816 5 5 Bihar 11044 -121 184541 1151 946 2 6 Chandigarh 1184 -45 11787 125 191 1 7 Chhattisgarh 27348 -21 113771 2117 1253 18 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 102 2 3059 9 2 9 Delhi 21701 -306 281869 3057 5769 29 10 Goa 4656 -2 33203 426 507 8 11 Gujarat 15695 -241 132173 1413 3566 9 12 Haryana 10573 -104 130003 1162 1579 7 13 Himachal Pradesh 2687 -31 14471 193 250 2 14 Jammu and Kashmir 10466 -330 71845 890 1322 9 15 Jharkhand 8167 -195 83571 766 787 3 16 Karnataka 120289 -659 580054 10107 9966 75 17 Kerala 96401 398 191798 8924 1003 25 18 Ladakh 980 -42 4037 64 64 19 Madhya Pradesh 15177 -435 129019 1985 2624 25 20 Maharashtra 221637 22 1266240 10461 40349 309 21 Manipur 2731 123 10504 108 91 3 22 Meghalaya 2478 41 5142 97 63 1 23 Mizoram 174 -17 2010 26 0 24 Nagaland 1259 21 5743 49 17 25 Odisha 23602 -812 227615 3342 1022 16 26 Puducherry 4695 -24 26291 336 563 4 27 Punjab 9275 -477 110865 1098 3833 35 28 Rajasthan 21412 58 135990 2072 1650 14 29 Sikkim 384 -66 2920 104 55 30 Tamil Nadu 44095 -55 602038 5005 10252 65 31 Telangana 24514 -1199 187342 2214 1228 6 32 Tripura 3742 -209 24403 317 316 1 33 Uttarakhand 7373 52 46931 461 747 13 34 Uttar Pradesh 40019 -191 390566 3417 6394 41 35 West Bengal 30236 443 258948 3110 5622 59 Total# 861853 -5643 6149535 71559 109150 816 *(Including foreign nationals) **(More than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities) #State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 3.7 crore infections and over 10.7 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to a Reuters tally.