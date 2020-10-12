Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Bengal’s COVID-19 tally rises to 2.94 lakh

Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | Emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccine to depend on clinical trial data: Health Minister

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan yesterday said the government has not yet taken a view on granting emergency authorisation to COVID-19 vaccines in India, as and when they become available.

The minister also said that the indigenously developed Feluda paper strip test for SARS-CoV-2 diagnosis could be rolled out in the next few weeks.

