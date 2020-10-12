Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Oct 12, 2020 07:22 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Bengal’s COVID-19 tally rises to 2.94 lakh
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Total confirmed cases have risen to 69.06 lakh.
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Today is the 203rd day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 70,53,806 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,08,334 deaths. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Yet, India’s recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 85.5 percent. 'Unlock 5.0' is underway. Globally, there have been over 3.72 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 10.73 lakh people have died so far.
Read More
Read Less
Top
highlights
Cases, deaths in India: Latest numbers
Cases, deaths globally: Latest numbers
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | Emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccine to depend on clinical trial data: Health Minister
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan yesterday said the government has not yet taken a view on granting emergency authorisation to COVID-19 vaccines in India, as and when they become available.
The minister also said that the indigenously developed Feluda paper strip test for SARS-CoV-2 diagnosis could be rolled out in the next few weeks.
Read more here
Coronavirus in West Bengal LIVE updates | Bengal reports record 3,612 new COVID-19 cases
West Bengal reported its highest single-day spike of 3,612 COVID-19 cases yesterday, pushing the state's tally to 2.94 lakh, a bulletin issued by the health department said. The death toll rose to 5,622 after 59 more patients succumbed to the disease.
The recovery rate stood at 87.84 percent with 3,110 recoveries since October 10, and 2.58 lakh overall. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | Total confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infections in India stands at 70,53,806. This number includes cases related to foreign nationals, reported active cases, patients who have recovered and the COVID-19 death toll in the country.
While 60,77,976 patients have recovered, 1,08,334 have died. Total reported active cases in the country stand at 8,67,496. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka are the worst-affected.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world stand at 3.72 crore, according to the Reuters tracker. This figure includes COVID-19 patients who have recovered and the overall global death toll which stands at 10.73 lakh.
With over 76.91 lakh reported cases till date, the United States is the worst-affected country in the world. The US is followed by India, Brazil, Russia and Colombia.
While restrictions have been eased significantly in China, where the novel coronavirus outbreak as first reported in late 2019, new hotspots are now emerging across the world. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Argentina and Peru are rising rapidly.
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.
The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 220 countries and territories. Today is the 203rd day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown. ‘Unlock 5.0’ is underway. Yet, many states have extended the lockdown period.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.