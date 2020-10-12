Coronavirus wrap October 12 | Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur tests positive for COVID-19; Italy to ban private parties

India has recorded more than 71.2 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 1.09 lakh deaths. Of these, more than 8.6 lakh are active cases while nearly 61.5 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, more than 9.9 lakh samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on October 11, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Globally, more than 3.7 crore infections and over 10.7 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Here are all the latest updates:

>> The Chinese government says all 9 million people in the eastern city of Qingdao will be tested for the coronavirus this week after nine cases linked to a hospital were found.

>> Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, who had tested positive for COVID-19 on September 29, recovered from the infection.

>> India generated over 18,000 tonnes of COVID-19 waste since June with Maharashtra being the biggest contributor, news agency PTI reported.

>> The virus that causes COVID-19 can survive on banknotes, glass and stainless steel for up to 28 days, much longer than the flu virus, Australian researchers have said, highlighting the need for cleaning and handwashing.

>> The Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) has claimed that the COVID-19 situation in the city is better than what it was a month ago. The municipal corporation has said that the doubling rate of cases in the city stood at 69 yesterday, as compared to 58 on September 11. The discharge rate of COVID-19 patients stood at 85 percent yesterday, against what was 74 percent a month ago.

>> Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur tested positive for COVID-19.

>> Italy is set to ban private parties and limit the numbers of guests at weddings and funerals among new restrictions aimed at curbing a surge in coronavirus infections, according to a draft decree seen by Reuters. The decree, which could be issued as early as Monday, prohibits people from hosting more than 10 guests in their homes or in any other private premises.