Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur tests positive for COVID-19

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur has tested positive for COVID-19 and has isolated himself at home, reports suggest.



कुछ दिन पहले किसी कोरोना पॉज़िटिव व्यक्ति के सम्पर्क में आने के कारण मैं बीते एक सप्ताह से अपने आवास पर क्वारंटीन था,गत दो दिनों से कोरोना के कुछ लक्षण आने के कारण आज कोरोना टेस्ट करवाया,जिसकी रिपोर्ट अभी पॉज़िटिव आई है।

चिकित्सकों की सलाह पर अपने सरकारी आवास में ही आइसोलेट हूं। — Jairam Thakur (@jairamthakurbjp) October 12, 2020

In a tweet, Thakur said that he had been quarantined at his home for the past one week after coming in contact with a coronavirus patient. He had been experiencing some symptoms for the past two days and had got himself tested.

According to earlier reports, the chief minister had on October 3 met some persons in Manali, who tested positive for coronavirus infection later on.