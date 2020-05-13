Coronavirus state-wise tally May 13: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra cross 24,400

India has recorded 74,281 cases of the novel coronavirus and 2,415 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 47,480 are active cases while 24,386 have recovered.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on May 13 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

With 24,427 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Gujarat (8,903), Tamil Nadu (8,718) and Delhi (7,639).

In an address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 12 announced an economic package of Rs 20 lakh crore to tackle the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak.

PM Modi also said the fourth phase of the lockdown will be different from the previous versions.

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths** 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 33 0 2 Andhra Pradesh 2090 1056 46 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 4 Assam 65 39 2 5 Bihar 831 383 6 6 Chandigarh 187 28 3 7 Chhattisgarh 59 54 0 8 Dadar Nagar Haveli 1 0 0 9 Delhi 7639 2512 86 10 Goa 7 7 0 11 Gujarat 8903 3246 537 12 Haryana 780 342 11 13 Himachal Pradesh 65 39 2 14 Jammu and Kashmir 934 455 10 15 Jharkhand 172 79 3 16 Karnataka 925 433 31 17 Kerala 524 489 4 18 Ladakh 42 21 0 19 Madhya Pradesh 3986 1860 225 20 Maharashtra 24427 5125 921 21 Manipur 2 2 0 22 Meghalaya 13 10 1 23 Mizoram 1 1 0 24 Odisha 437 116 3 25 Puducherry 13 9 1 26 Punjab 1914 171 32 27 Rajasthan 4126 2378 117 28 Tamil Nadu 8718 2134 61 29 Telengana 1326 830 32 30 Tripura 154 2 0 31 Uttarakhand 69 46 1 32 Uttar Pradesh 3664 1873 82 33 West Bengal 2173 612 198 Total number of confirmed cases in India 74281# 24386 2415 *(Including foreign nationals) **(more than 70% cases due to comorbidities) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Figures are being reconciled with ICMR

