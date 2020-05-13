App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 13, 2020 09:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally May 13: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra cross 24,400

With 24,427 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Gujarat (8,903), Tamil Nadu (8,718) and Delhi (7,639).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

India has recorded 74,281 cases of the novel coronavirus and 2,415 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 47,480 are active cases while 24,386 have recovered.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on May 13 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Close

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the COVID-19 pandemic

related news

With 24,427 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Gujarat (8,903), Tamil Nadu (8,718) and Delhi (7,639).

In an address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 12 announced an economic package of Rs 20 lakh crore to tackle the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak.

PM Modi also said the fourth phase of the lockdown will be different from the previous versions.

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTTotal Confirmed cases*Cured/Discharged/MigratedDeaths**
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands33330
2Andhra Pradesh2090105646
3Arunachal Pradesh110
4Assam65392
5Bihar8313836
6Chandigarh187283
7Chhattisgarh59540
8Dadar Nagar Haveli100
9Delhi7639251286
10Goa770
11Gujarat89033246537
12Haryana78034211
13Himachal Pradesh65392
14Jammu and Kashmir93445510
15Jharkhand172793
16Karnataka92543331
17Kerala5244894
18Ladakh42210
19Madhya Pradesh39861860225
20Maharashtra244275125921
21Manipur220
22Meghalaya13101
23Mizoram110
24Odisha4371163
25Puducherry1391
26Punjab191417132
27Rajasthan41262378117
28Tamil Nadu8718213461
29Telengana132683032
30Tripura15420
31Uttarakhand69461
32Uttar Pradesh3664187382
33West Bengal2173612198
Total number of confirmed cases in India74281#243862415
*(Including foreign nationals)
**(more than 70% cases due to comorbidities)
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365
First Published on May 13, 2020 09:25 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Pakistan restarts import of life-saving drugs, vitamins from India amid COVID-19 crisis

Pakistan restarts import of life-saving drugs, vitamins from India amid COVID-19 crisis

Chinese coronavirus vaccine could be tested, manufactured in Canada

Chinese coronavirus vaccine could be tested, manufactured in Canada

US Vice President Mike Pence keeping his distance from Donald Trump for a few days: White House

US Vice President Mike Pence keeping his distance from Donald Trump for a few days: White House

most popular

PM Narendra Modi to address the nation at 8 pm

PM Narendra Modi to address the nation at 8 pm

COVID-19 pandemic | Qatar Airways to give away 1 lakh free tickets to healthcare professionals

COVID-19 pandemic | Qatar Airways to give away 1 lakh free tickets to healthcare professionals

Coronavirus crisis | FM Sitharaman may soon announce massive Rs 3 lakh crore stimulus package: Report

Coronavirus crisis | FM Sitharaman may soon announce massive Rs 3 lakh crore stimulus package: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.