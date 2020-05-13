Coronavirus state-wise tally May 13: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra cross 24,400

With 24,427 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Gujarat (8,903), Tamil Nadu (8,718) and Delhi (7,639).
India has recorded 74,281 cases of the novel coronavirus and 2,415 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.
Of these, 47,480 are active cases while 24,386 have recovered.
The data was updated at 8.00 am on May 13 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.
In an address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 12 announced an economic package of Rs 20 lakh crore to tackle the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak.
PM Modi also said the fourth phase of the lockdown will be different from the previous versions.
Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths**
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|33
|33
|0
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|2090
|1056
|46
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Assam
|65
|39
|2
|5
|Bihar
|831
|383
|6
|6
|Chandigarh
|187
|28
|3
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|59
|54
|0
|8
|Dadar Nagar Haveli
|1
|0
|0
|9
|Delhi
|7639
|2512
|86
|10
|Goa
|7
|7
|0
|11
|Gujarat
|8903
|3246
|537
|12
|Haryana
|780
|342
|11
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|65
|39
|2
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|934
|455
|10
|15
|Jharkhand
|172
|79
|3
|16
|Karnataka
|925
|433
|31
|17
|Kerala
|524
|489
|4
|18
|Ladakh
|42
|21
|0
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|3986
|1860
|225
|20
|Maharashtra
|24427
|5125
|921
|21
|Manipur
|2
|2
|0
|22
|Meghalaya
|13
|10
|1
|23
|Mizoram
|1
|1
|0
|24
|Odisha
|437
|116
|3
|25
|Puducherry
|13
|9
|1
|26
|Punjab
|1914
|171
|32
|27
|Rajasthan
|4126
|2378
|117
|28
|Tamil Nadu
|8718
|2134
|61
|29
|Telengana
|1326
|830
|32
|30
|Tripura
|154
|2
|0
|31
|Uttarakhand
|69
|46
|1
|32
|Uttar Pradesh
|3664
|1873
|82
|33
|West Bengal
|2173
|612
|198
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|74281#
|24386
|2415
|*(Including foreign nationals)
|**(more than 70% cases due to comorbidities)
|#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
|#Figures are being reconciled with ICMR
