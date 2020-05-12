PM Modi's speech on coronavirus: Lockdown 4.0, economic relief package — here are the key takeaways

His address came a day after his meeting with state chief ministers where he sought suggestions on the lockdown strategy
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 12 addressed the nation amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown. This phase of the lockdown is set to end on May 17.
His address came a day after his meeting with state chief ministers where he sought suggestions on the lockdown strategy.
Here are the key takeaways from his address today:
>> PM Modi announced a special economic relief package in light of the ongoing situation due to the COVID-19 outbreak. He said the economic measures earlier announced by the government to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, steps taken by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), and this latest package will come up to a total of Rs 20 lakh crore, nearly 10 percent of India's gross domestic product (GDP).
>> The package, he said, will focus on land, labour, liquidity and laws.
>> He emphasised the need for a self-reliant India, the five pillars of which will be economy, infrastructure, technology-driven system, demography and demand.

