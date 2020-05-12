Live now
AUTO REFRESH
May 12, 2020 07:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Narendra Modi on Lockdown LIVE updates: PM to address the nation at 8 pm
PM Modi is likely to speak on issues related to the lockdown and the economy.
A day after interacting with the chief ministers of states on the exit strategy of the coronavirus-induced lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation at 8.00 pm today, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has stated.
Sources in the government indicated that the prime minister is likely to speak on issues related to the lockdown and the economy.
Scroll down for LIVE updates from PM Modi's address:
Top
highlights
Economic activities to gather steam in coming days, PM Modi had told CMs yesterday
PM Modi will address nation for fifth time after coronavirus in India
Economic activities to gather steam in coming days, PM Modi had told chief ministers yesterday
In his fifth meeting via video conferencing with the chief ministers of states on the situation arising out of the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that economic activities have begun to pick up in various parts of the country, and that the process will gather steam in the days to come.
Asserting that India is on the right path in its battle against COVID-19, PM Modi said that there is global recognition for our success in handling the pandemic. He said that the Centre appreciates the efforts made by all state governments in this regard.
He also said that the fight against the novel coronavirus has to be "more focussed" now and urged the authorities to ensure that all precautions to contain the spread of the virus, including social distancing by maintaining Do Gaj Doori, are enforced strictly.
Click here to read the full story
According to an NDTV report, PM Modi may also talk about the plight about the migrant workers and the action taken by the government to help them. In his meeting with the chief ministers yesterday, PM Modi said, "It is human nature to want to go home."
Click here to track LIVE updates on the coronavirus pandemic
PM Modi will address nation for fifth time after coronavirus in India
This will be the prime minister's fifth address to the nation, including a video message, following the outbreak of COVID-19. In his March 19 address, the prime minister announced a "janata curfew" on March 22. On March 24, he announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown. On April 3, in a video message, Modi asked the nation to light lamps for frontline corona warriors on April 5.
The last time the prime minister addressed the nation was on April 14 when he announced the extension of the lockdown till May 3 to contain the spread of COVID-19.
The lockdown was further extended till May 17 by the Home Ministry.
In the video conference with the chief ministers on May 11, PM Modi said that reduction of the transmission rate of the novel coronavirus and gradual increase in public activities while adhering to all guidelines are the "two-fold" challenges and now the Centre and states will have to work towards achieving the twin objectives.
He further asked the chief ministers to share by May 15 a broad strategy on how they want to deal with lockdown regime in their states.
Sources in the government indicated that the prime minister is likely to speak on issues related to the lockdown and the economy, news agency PTI reported.
The address comes a day after PM Modi's interaction with the chief ministers of states on the exit strategy of the coronavirus-induced lockdown.
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol's LIVE coverage of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation at 8 pm. Stay tuned.