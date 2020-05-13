Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Known COVID-19 cases rise to 74,281; death toll at 2,415

Today is the fiftieth day of India’s nationwide lockdown, meant to stop the novel coronavirus pandemic. Known COVID-19 cases in India stand at 74,281. The death toll in India due to the outbreak has reached 2,415.

During his address to the nation yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a Rs 20 lakh crore economic package. He also said that ‘Lockdown 4.0’ will be implemented based on suggestions from the states and details of the same will be announced before May 18.

While a massive exercise is underway to repatriate Indians stranded abroad, Railways has resumed some passenger train services today.

There have been over 42.6 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19 globally. At least 2.91 lakh people have died so far.