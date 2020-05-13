App
India
May 13, 2020 09:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Known COVID-19 cases rise to 74,281; death toll at 2,415

Live updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact. Total confirmed cases in India have risen to 74,281.

Today is the fiftieth day of India’s nationwide lockdown, meant to stop the novel coronavirus pandemic. Known COVID-19 cases in India stand at 74,281. The death toll in India due to the outbreak has reached 2,415.

During his address to the nation yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a Rs 20 lakh crore economic package. He also said that ‘Lockdown 4.0’ will be implemented based on suggestions from the states and details of the same will be announced before May 18.

While a massive exercise is underway to repatriate Indians stranded abroad, Railways has resumed some passenger train services today.

There have been over 42.6 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19 globally. At least 2.91 lakh people have died so far. Catch the latest updates here:
highlights

  • May 13, 2020 09:20 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Gujarat LIVE updates | With 8,903 confirmed novel coronavirus cases, Gujarat remains the second most-affected state in the country. According to the latest data from the Union Health Ministry, the state has reported 537 COVID-19 deaths so far. As many as 3,246 patients have recovered.

  • May 13, 2020 09:16 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Maharashtra LIVE updates | With 24,427 confirmed novel coronavirus cases, Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state in the country. According to the latest data from the Union Health Ministry, the state has reported 921 COVID-19 deaths so far. As many as 5,125 patients have recovered.

  • May 13, 2020 09:12 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | With 24,427 confirmed cases of COVID-19 so far, Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state, followed by Gujarat (8,903) and Tamil Nadu (8,718).

  • May 13, 2020 09:09 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: The reported active COVID-19 cases in India now stand at 47,480, according to the Union Health Ministry.

  • May 13, 2020 09:09 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: As many as 24,386 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged so far, the Union Health Ministry has said in its latest update.

  • May 13, 2020 09:08 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: The death toll in India due to the novel coronavirus pandemic has risen to 2,415, the Union Health Ministry has said.

  • May 13, 2020 09:07 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in India have risen to 74,281, according to the latest update from the Union Health Ministry. This number includes cases involving foreign nationals, patients who have recovered and the death toll.

  • May 13, 2020 09:00 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | Missed PM Modi’s address to the nation yesterday?

    Here’s the full text of his address in which he announced a Rs 20 lakh crore economic package meant to support the economy. He also said that detailed guidelines for ‘lockdown 4.0’ will be issued before May 18.

    Read the full text here or find the key takeaways here

  • May 13, 2020 08:56 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Countries with the highest confirmed cases

    > United States: 13,69,376 confirmed cases (includes recoveries and deaths)
    > Russia: 2,32,243 cases
    > Spain: 2,28,030 cases
    > United Kingdom: 2,27,741 cases
    > Italy: 2,21,216 cases
    > France: 1,78,349 cases
    > Brazil: 1,78,214 cases
    > Germany: 1,73,171 cases
    > Turkey: 1,41,475 cases
    > Iran: 1,10,767 cases

    (Source: Johns Hopkins University CSSE, as of 8.55 am IST on May 13)

  • May 13, 2020 08:44 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | Amit Shah says Rs 20 lakh crore package to serve interests of poor, farmers, middle class

    The Modi government takes decisions in the interest of the country and the just announced Rs 20 lakh crore relief package will help the poor, farmers and middle class, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said.

    In a series of tweets in Hindi with the hashtag 'AatmanirbharBharat', Shah said the time has come for everyone to take a pledge to use more and more local products.

    Read more here

