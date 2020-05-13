Coronavirus wrap May 13: FM Sitharaman announces slew of economic measures; BRICS provides India loan to fight COVID-19

Coronavirus cases in India continued to rise on May 12, with the country reporting over 3,000 new cases and 122 deaths due to the infection.

Maharashtra and Gujarat continued to report the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a slew of economic measures, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation, said that a Rs 20 lakh crore economic package will be unveiled in the coming days.

Here are all the latest updates:

>> In her address to the media, Sitharaman presented the fine print of the Rs 20 lakh crore economic stimulus package announced by the prime minister in his address on May 12.

>> PM CARES fund trust decided to allocate Rs 3,100 crore for fight against COVID-19.

>> Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that he has requested Centre to deploy Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) in the state.

>> 8,503 Indians have been flown back to India onboard 43 flights operated by Air India and Air India Express under the Vande Bharat Mission in six days beginning from May 7, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said.

>> Karnataka said that it is likely to open gyms, fitness centres and golf courses after May 17, when the third phase of the lockdown ends.

>> Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) unit guarding Kolkata-based warship building facility registered 38 COVID-19 cases.

>> BRICS' New Development Bank provided $1 billion loan to India to fight COVID-19.

>> Five plagues have come out of China in the last 20 years, and at some point it has to stop, says US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien.