you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 13, 2020 07:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Centre to draw up new list of zones after taking states' suggestion: Report

A fresh list of zones was circulated even as the meeting between the prime minister and the chief ministers was on, but it was recalled within minutes

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The central government has decided to draw up a list of green, orange and red zones based on inputs provided by states after several Chief Ministers, during the meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 11, demanded more authority on classification of zones.

According to a report by The Indian Express, it is likely that entire districts will no longer be classified and only smaller units will be designated.

"We have asked states to share their inputs and views with us by May 15. These will be factored in the next list. In all probability, zoning will not happen by districts but instead by smaller administrative units," a senior government official told the newspaper.

Follow our LIVE Updates here.

related news

According to the report, on May 11, a fresh list of zones was circulated even as the meeting between the prime minister and the chief ministers was on, but it was recalled within minutes.

The report suggests that the states now want to designate smaller areas within districts as red or orange zones. This is also in line with the suggestion provided by experts, including the World Health Organisation (WHO), sources told the newspaper.

"All states have asked for this flexibility since we know the ground realities better. One positive case in a major municipality or corporation will push the whole district into a red zone, making it difficult for us to open shops, offices and businesses," a state government official said.

"May be a ward of that municipal area is enough to contain it. Except in containment zones which require strict controls, states should have the freedom to prescribe restrictions based on the specific circumstances," the official added.

First Published on May 13, 2020 07:54 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India

