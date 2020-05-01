Coronavirus state-wise tally May 1: Maharashtra records 10,498 cases, Gujarat & Delhi among worst affected

With 10,498 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state, followed by Gujarat (4,395) and Delhi (3,515).
India's tally of COVID-19 positive cases has reached 35,043, including 1,147 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry's latest update.
Of these, 25,007 are active cases while 8,888 have been cured or discharged.
The data was updated at 8 am on May 1 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.
Follow LIVE updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here
In Maharashtra, the first COVID-19 patient to undergo plasma therapy passed away on April 39, The Indian Express reported.
Karnataka has suggested use of antiviral drug remdesivir as a trial for COVID-19 patients. the drug has been found to aid recovery of COVID-19 patients.
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on April 30 said India is doing better than other countries in tackling the COVID-19 outbreak.
"We have gone quite ahead towards winning this war against COVID-19," Vardhan said, as quoted by PTI.
Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases (Including 111 foreign Nationals)
|Cured/Discharged/ Migrated
|Death
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|33
|16
|0
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|1403
|321
|31
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Assam
|42
|29
|1
|5
|Bihar
|418
|82
|2
|6
|Chandigarh
|56
|17
|0
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|40
|36
|0
|8
|Delhi
|3515
|1094
|59
|9
|Goa
|7
|7
|0
|10
|Gujarat
|4395
|613
|214
|11
|Haryana
|313
|209
|3
|12
|Himachal Pradesh
|40
|28
|1
|13
|Jammu and Kashmir
|614
|216
|8
|14
|Jharkhand
|109
|20
|3
|15
|Karnataka
|565
|229
|21
|16
|Kerala
|497
|383
|4
|17
|Ladakh
|22
|16
|0
|18
|Madhya Pradesh
|2660
|482
|137
|19
|Maharashtra
|10498
|1773
|459
|20
|Manipur
|2
|2
|0
|21
|Meghalaya
|12
|0
|1
|22
|Mizoram
|1
|0
|0
|23
|Odisha
|142
|39
|1
|24
|Puducherry
|8
|5
|0
|25
|Punjab
|357
|90
|19
|26
|Rajasthan
|2584
|836
|58
|27
|Tamil Nadu
|2323
|1258
|27
|28
|Telengana
|1038
|397
|26
|29
|Tripura
|2
|2
|0
|30
|Uttarakhand
|57
|36
|0
|31
|Uttar Pradesh
|2203
|513
|39
|32
|West Bengal
|795
|139
|33
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|35043*
|8889
|1147
|*291 cases are being assigned to states for contact tracing
|*States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
|*Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR
Globally, over 32.5 lakh cases and more than 2.3 lakh deaths have been reported during the COVID-19 outbreak.Follow our full coverage here.
