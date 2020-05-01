Coronavirus state-wise tally May 1: Maharashtra records 10,498 cases, Gujarat & Delhi among worst affected

India's tally of COVID-19 positive cases has reached 35,043, including 1,147 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 25,007 are active cases while 8,888 have been cured or discharged.

The data was updated at 8 am on May 1 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

With 10,498 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state, followed by Gujarat (4,395) and Delhi (3,515).

In Maharashtra, the first COVID-19 patient to undergo plasma therapy passed away on April 39, The Indian Express reported.

Karnataka has suggested use of antiviral drug remdesivir as a trial for COVID-19 patients. the drug has been found to aid recovery of COVID-19 patients.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on April 30 said India is doing better than other countries in tackling the COVID-19 outbreak.

"We have gone quite ahead towards winning this war against COVID-19," Vardhan said, as quoted by PTI.

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 111 foreign Nationals) Cured/Discharged/ Migrated Death 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 16 0 2 Andhra Pradesh 1403 321 31 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 4 Assam 42 29 1 5 Bihar 418 82 2 6 Chandigarh 56 17 0 7 Chhattisgarh 40 36 0 8 Delhi 3515 1094 59 9 Goa 7 7 0 10 Gujarat 4395 613 214 11 Haryana 313 209 3 12 Himachal Pradesh 40 28 1 13 Jammu and Kashmir 614 216 8 14 Jharkhand 109 20 3 15 Karnataka 565 229 21 16 Kerala 497 383 4 17 Ladakh 22 16 0 18 Madhya Pradesh 2660 482 137 19 Maharashtra 10498 1773 459 20 Manipur 2 2 0 21 Meghalaya 12 0 1 22 Mizoram 1 0 0 23 Odisha 142 39 1 24 Puducherry 8 5 0 25 Punjab 357 90 19 26 Rajasthan 2584 836 58 27 Tamil Nadu 2323 1258 27 28 Telengana 1038 397 26 29 Tripura 2 2 0 30 Uttarakhand 57 36 0 31 Uttar Pradesh 2203 513 39 32 West Bengal 795 139 33 Total number of confirmed cases in India 35043* 8889 1147 *291 cases are being assigned to states for contact tracing *States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation *Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, over 32.5 lakh cases and more than 2.3 lakh deaths have been reported during the COVID-19 outbreak.

