you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 01, 2020 09:08 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally May 1: Maharashtra records 10,498 cases, Gujarat & Delhi among worst affected

With 10,498 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state, followed by Gujarat (4,395) and Delhi (3,515).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India's tally of COVID-19 positive cases has reached 35,043, including 1,147 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 25,007 are active cases while 8,888 have been cured or discharged.

The data was updated at 8 am on May 1 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Follow LIVE updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here



In Maharashtra, the first COVID-19 patient to undergo plasma therapy passed away on April 39, The Indian Express reported.

Karnataka has suggested use of antiviral drug remdesivir as a trial for COVID-19 patients. the drug has been found to aid recovery of COVID-19 patients.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on April 30 said India is doing better than other countries in tackling the COVID-19 outbreak.

"We have gone quite ahead towards winning this war against COVID-19," Vardhan said, as quoted by PTI.

Screen Shot 2020-05-01 at 9.08.15 AM

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTTotal Confirmed cases (Including 111 foreign Nationals)Cured/Discharged/ MigratedDeath
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands33160
2Andhra Pradesh140332131
3Arunachal Pradesh110
4Assam42291
5Bihar418822
6Chandigarh56170
7Chhattisgarh40360
8Delhi3515109459
9Goa770
10Gujarat4395613214
11Haryana3132093
12Himachal Pradesh40281
13Jammu and Kashmir6142168
14Jharkhand109203
15Karnataka56522921
16Kerala4973834
17Ladakh22160
18Madhya Pradesh2660482137
19Maharashtra104981773459
20Manipur220
21Meghalaya1201
22Mizoram100
23Odisha142391
24Puducherry850
25Punjab3579019
26Rajasthan258483658
27Tamil Nadu2323125827
28Telengana103839726
29Tripura220
30Uttarakhand57360
31Uttar Pradesh220351339
32West Bengal79513933
Total number of confirmed cases in India35043*88891147
*291 cases are being assigned to states for contact tracing
*States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
*Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, over 32.5 lakh cases and more than 2.3 lakh deaths have been reported during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Follow our full coverage here.

First Published on May 1, 2020 08:58 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India













