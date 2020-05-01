Live now
Coronavirus India News Live Updates | Railway operates special train for migrants as pilot project, 1,200 on board
Highlights of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact. Total confirmed cases in India have risen to 35,043.
The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic has spread across 185 countries and territories. Today is the 38th day of India’s nationwide lockdown, which has been extended till May 3. During his interaction with chief ministers on April 27, PM Modi reportedly hinted that restrictions may continue in hotspots.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stand at 35,043. The death toll from the outbreak in India is at 1,147. Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi have reported the highest number of cases.Globally, there have been over 32.5 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 2.33 lakh people have died so far. The United States, Spain, Italy, France, Germany and the UK are the most-affected countries. Catch the latest updates here:
Coronavirus India LIVE Updates | Hotspots: Here are the Red, Orange and Green zone districts after May 3 as per new guidelines
Coronavirus India LIVE Updates | Railway operates first special train for migrants, may be "one-off"
Coronavirus India LIVE Updates | Railways operates first special train for inter-state movement of migrants
Coronavirus India LIVE Updates | Railway operates special train for migrants as pilot project
Coronavirus India LIVE Updates | First train 1,200 carrying migrants home sets off from Telangana on May 1
Coronavirus India LIVE Updates | Find the complete list of districts classified as red, orange or green zone here
Coronavirus Global LIVE Updates | As many as 1,014,809 people have so far recovered from COVID-19 worldwide. Following are the top 10 countries with highest number of patients recovered from COVID-19, as per data from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre. (Last updated at 9 am on May 1)
US - 153,947
Germany - 123,500
Spain - 112,050
China - 78,523
Italy - 75,945
Iran - 75,103
France - 50,380
Turkey - 48,886
Brazil - 35,935
Switzerland - 23,400
Coronavirus Global LIVE Updates | Total deaths recorded worldwide till 9 am on May 1 are 233,405. Following are the top 10 countries with highest number of COVID-19 related deaths, as per data from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre (Last updated at 9 am on May 1)
Italy - 27,967
United Kingdom - 26,771
Spain - 24,543
France - 24,376
Belgium - 7,594
Germany - 6,623
Iran - 6,028
Brazil - 6,006
Netherlands - 4,795
Turkey - 3,174