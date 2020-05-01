App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
May 01, 2020 11:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus India News Live Updates | Railway operates special train for migrants as pilot project, 1,200 on board

Highlights of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact. Total confirmed cases in India have risen to 35,043.

The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic has spread across 185 countries and territories. Today is the 38th day of India’s nationwide lockdown, which has been extended till May 3. During his interaction with chief ministers on April 27, PM Modi reportedly hinted that restrictions may continue in hotspots.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stand at 35,043. The death toll from the outbreak in India is at  1,147. Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi have reported the highest number of cases.

Globally, there have been over 32.5 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 2.33 lakh people have died so far. The United States, Spain, Italy, France, Germany and the UK are the most-affected countries. Catch the latest updates here:

highlights

  • May 01, 2020 11:47 AM IST

    Coronavirus India LIVE Updates | Hotspots: Here are the Red, Orange and Green zone districts after May 3 as per new guidelines

    Districts in India have been categorised as 'red', 'orange' and 'green' zones to help decide on easing of lockdown-related restrictions. Read on to know how the classification has been done

  • May 01, 2020 11:45 AM IST

    Coronavirus India LIVE Updates | Railway operates first special train for migrants, may be "one-off"
    Government operated its first special train for interstate movement of migrants. The 24 coach train carrying migrants from Telangana to Jharkhand is a pilot project. A decision on more such special trains will be taken later. According to government officials, this is a "one-off" special train from Lingampalli to Hatia on request of Telangana. "All necessary precautions such as prior screening of passengers and social distancing was followed. Any further trains shall be planned only as per the directions of Railways ministry and on request from both the Originating and Destination State Governments," the official said. 

  • May 01, 2020 11:22 AM IST

    Coronavirus India LIVE Updates | Railway operates special train for migrants as pilot project
    Indian Railways' has operated its first special train for interstate movement of migrants. The 24 coach train carrying migrants from Telangana to Jharkhand is a pilot project. A decision on more such special trains will be taken later: Government sources to Moneycontrol 

  • May 01, 2020 11:16 AM IST

    Coronavirus India LIVE Updates | First train 1,200 carrying migrants home sets off from Telangana on May 1
    First train carrying 1,200 migrants from Lingampally in Telangana to Hatia in Jharkhand started at 4:50 am on May 1, says RPF DG. The train has 24 coaches and is the only train to be deployed so far: PTI

  • May 01, 2020 11:08 AM IST
  • May 01, 2020 11:06 AM IST

    Coronavirus India LIVE Updates | Find the complete list of districts classified as red, orange or green zone here

  • May 01, 2020 10:58 AM IST

    Coronavirus Global LIVE Updates | Breaking: Important meeting on at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg. The Prime Minister is chairing a meeting with the Home Minister Amit Shah, Railways & Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and Cabinet Secretary present.

  • May 01, 2020 10:44 AM IST

    Coronavirus Global LIVE Updates | As many as 1,014,809 people have so far recovered from COVID-19 worldwide. Following are the top 10 countries with highest number of patients recovered from COVID-19, as per data from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre. (Last updated at 9 am on May 1)
    US - 153,947 
    Germany - 123,500  
    Spain - 112,050  
    China - 78,523  
    Italy - 75,945 
    Iran - 75,103 
    France - 50,380 
    Turkey - 48,886
    Brazil - 35,935 
    Switzerland - 23,400 

  • May 01, 2020 10:39 AM IST

    Coronavirus Global LIVE Updates | Total deaths recorded worldwide till 9 am on May 1 are 233,405. Following are the top 10 countries with highest number of COVID-19 related deaths, as per data from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre (Last updated at 9 am on May 1)
    Italy - 27,967
    United Kingdom - 26,771
    Spain - 24,543
    France - 24,376
    Belgium - 7,594
    Germany - 6,623
    Iran - 6,028 
    Brazil - 6,006 
    Netherlands - 4,795 
    Turkey - 3,174 

