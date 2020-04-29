App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 29, 2020 08:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally April 29: Number of confirmed cases in Maharashtra crosses 9,300

With 9,318 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state, followed by Gujarat (3,744) and Delhi (3,314).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India's tally of COVID-19 positive cases has reached 31,332, including 1,007 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 22,629 are active cases while 7,695 have been cured or discharged.

The data was updated at 8 am on April 29 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Follow LIVE updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

The number of hotspot districts (red zones) has declined to 129 from the 177.

NITI Aayog Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Amitabh Kant on April 28 said 15 places that have "high case load" have been identified. This list includes cities such as Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Indore and Hyderabad.

Screen Shot 2020-04-29 at 8.38.39 AM

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTTotal Confirmed cases (Including 111 foreign Nationals)Cured/Discharged/ MigratedDeath
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands33150
2Andhra Pradesh125925831
3Arunachal Pradesh110
4Assam38271
5Bihar366642
6Chandigarh56170
7Chhattisgarh38340
8Delhi3314107854
9Goa770
10Gujarat3744434181
11Haryana3102093
12Himachal Pradesh40251
13Jammu and Kashmir5651768
14Jharkhand103173
15Karnataka52320720
16Kerala4853594
17Ladakh22160
18Madhya Pradesh2387377120
19Maharashtra93181388400
20Manipur220
21Meghalaya1201
22Mizoram100
23Odisha118381
24Puducherry830
25Punjab3227119
26Rajasthan236476851
27Tamil Nadu2058116825
28Telengana100432126
29Tripura220
30Uttarakhand54330
31Uttar Pradesh205346234
32West Bengal72511922
Total number of confirmed cases in India31332*76961007
*States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
*Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, over 3.1 million cases and more than 217,000 deaths have been reported during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Follow our full coverage here.

First Published on Apr 29, 2020 08:50 am

tags #coronavirus #Health #India

