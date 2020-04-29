Coronavirus state-wise tally April 29: Number of confirmed cases in Maharashtra crosses 9,300

India's tally of COVID-19 positive cases has reached 31,332, including 1,007 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 22,629 are active cases while 7,695 have been cured or discharged.

The data was updated at 8 am on April 29 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

With 9,318 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state, followed by Gujarat (3,744) and Delhi (3,314).

The number of hotspot districts (red zones) has declined to 129 from the 177.

NITI Aayog Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Amitabh Kant on April 28 said 15 places that have "high case load" have been identified. This list includes cities such as Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Indore and Hyderabad.

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 111 foreign Nationals) Cured/Discharged/ Migrated Death 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 15 0 2 Andhra Pradesh 1259 258 31 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 4 Assam 38 27 1 5 Bihar 366 64 2 6 Chandigarh 56 17 0 7 Chhattisgarh 38 34 0 8 Delhi 3314 1078 54 9 Goa 7 7 0 10 Gujarat 3744 434 181 11 Haryana 310 209 3 12 Himachal Pradesh 40 25 1 13 Jammu and Kashmir 565 176 8 14 Jharkhand 103 17 3 15 Karnataka 523 207 20 16 Kerala 485 359 4 17 Ladakh 22 16 0 18 Madhya Pradesh 2387 377 120 19 Maharashtra 9318 1388 400 20 Manipur 2 2 0 21 Meghalaya 12 0 1 22 Mizoram 1 0 0 23 Odisha 118 38 1 24 Puducherry 8 3 0 25 Punjab 322 71 19 26 Rajasthan 2364 768 51 27 Tamil Nadu 2058 1168 25 28 Telengana 1004 321 26 29 Tripura 2 2 0 30 Uttarakhand 54 33 0 31 Uttar Pradesh 2053 462 34 32 West Bengal 725 119 22 Total number of confirmed cases in India 31332* 7696 1007 *States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation *Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, over 3.1 million cases and more than 217,000 deaths have been reported during the COVID-19 outbreak.

