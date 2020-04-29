Coronavirus state-wise tally April 29: Number of confirmed cases in Maharashtra crosses 9,300

With 9,318 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state, followed by Gujarat (3,744) and Delhi (3,314).
India's tally of COVID-19 positive cases has reached 31,332, including 1,007 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry's latest update.
Of these, 22,629 are active cases while 7,695 have been cured or discharged.
The data was updated at 8 am on April 29 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.
The number of hotspot districts (red zones) has declined to 129 from the 177.
NITI Aayog Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Amitabh Kant on April 28 said 15 places that have "high case load" have been identified. This list includes cities such as Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Indore and Hyderabad.
Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases (Including 111 foreign Nationals)
|Cured/Discharged/ Migrated
|Death
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|33
|15
|0
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|1259
|258
|31
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Assam
|38
|27
|1
|5
|Bihar
|366
|64
|2
|6
|Chandigarh
|56
|17
|0
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|38
|34
|0
|8
|Delhi
|3314
|1078
|54
|9
|Goa
|7
|7
|0
|10
|Gujarat
|3744
|434
|181
|11
|Haryana
|310
|209
|3
|12
|Himachal Pradesh
|40
|25
|1
|13
|Jammu and Kashmir
|565
|176
|8
|14
|Jharkhand
|103
|17
|3
|15
|Karnataka
|523
|207
|20
|16
|Kerala
|485
|359
|4
|17
|Ladakh
|22
|16
|0
|18
|Madhya Pradesh
|2387
|377
|120
|19
|Maharashtra
|9318
|1388
|400
|20
|Manipur
|2
|2
|0
|21
|Meghalaya
|12
|0
|1
|22
|Mizoram
|1
|0
|0
|23
|Odisha
|118
|38
|1
|24
|Puducherry
|8
|3
|0
|25
|Punjab
|322
|71
|19
|26
|Rajasthan
|2364
|768
|51
|27
|Tamil Nadu
|2058
|1168
|25
|28
|Telengana
|1004
|321
|26
|29
|Tripura
|2
|2
|0
|30
|Uttarakhand
|54
|33
|0
|31
|Uttar Pradesh
|2053
|462
|34
|32
|West Bengal
|725
|119
|22
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|31332*
|7696
|1007
|*States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
|*Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR
Globally, over 3.1 million cases and more than 217,000 deaths have been reported during the COVID-19 outbreak.Follow our full coverage here.
