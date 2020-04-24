App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 24, 2020 09:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally April 24: Number of cases in Mumbai crosses 4,200

With 6,430 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state, followed by Gujarat (2,624) and Delhi (2,376).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India's COVID-19 positive cases tally has reached 23,077, including 718 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 17,610 are active cases while 4,748 have been cured or discharged.

The data was updated at 8 am on April 24 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Follow LIVE updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

Mumbai alone has over 4,200 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on April 23. Cases are rising in the financial capital's Dharavi area, which one of Asia's largest slums.

Tripura has become coronavirus-free after its second COVID-19 patient tested negative, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said on April 23.

A COVID-19 test developed by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi has received approval from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Researchers at IIT-Delhi say their method can lower the cost of COVID-19 testing.

Screen Shot 2020-04-24 at 8.48.47 AM

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTTotal Confirmed cases (Including 77 foreign Nationals)Cured/Discharged/ MigratedDeath
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands22110
2Andhra Pradesh89514127
3Arunachal Pradesh110
4Assam36191
5Bihar153462
6Chandigarh27140
7Chhattisgarh36280
8Delhi237680850
9Goa770
10Gujarat2624258112
11Haryana2721563
12Himachal Pradesh40181
13Jammu and Kashmir427925
14Jharkhand5383
15Karnataka44514517
16Kerala4473243
17Ladakh18140
18Madhya Pradesh169920383
19Maharashtra6430840283
20Manipur220
21Meghalaya1201
22Mizoram100
23Odisha90331
24Puducherry730
25Punjab2776516
26Rajasthan196423027
27Tamil Nadu168375220
28Telengana96019724
29Tripura210
30Uttarakhand47240
31Uttar Pradesh151020624
32West Bengal51410315
Total number of confirmed cases in India23077*4749718
*States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
*Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, over 2.7 million confirmed cases and more than 190,000 deaths have been reported so far during the COVID-19 outbreak, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Follow our full coverage here.

First Published on Apr 24, 2020 09:05 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Health #India

