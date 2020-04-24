Coronavirus state-wise tally April 24: Number of cases in Mumbai crosses 4,200

India's COVID-19 positive cases tally has reached 23,077, including 718 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 17,610 are active cases while 4,748 have been cured or discharged.

The data was updated at 8 am on April 24 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

With 6,430 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state, followed by Gujarat (2,624) and Delhi (2,376).

Mumbai alone has over 4,200 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on April 23. Cases are rising in the financial capital's Dharavi area, which one of Asia's largest slums.

Tripura has become coronavirus-free after its second COVID-19 patient tested negative, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said on April 23.

A COVID-19 test developed by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi has received approval from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Researchers at IIT-Delhi say their method can lower the cost of COVID-19 testing.

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 77 foreign Nationals) Cured/Discharged/ Migrated Death 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 22 11 0 2 Andhra Pradesh 895 141 27 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 4 Assam 36 19 1 5 Bihar 153 46 2 6 Chandigarh 27 14 0 7 Chhattisgarh 36 28 0 8 Delhi 2376 808 50 9 Goa 7 7 0 10 Gujarat 2624 258 112 11 Haryana 272 156 3 12 Himachal Pradesh 40 18 1 13 Jammu and Kashmir 427 92 5 14 Jharkhand 53 8 3 15 Karnataka 445 145 17 16 Kerala 447 324 3 17 Ladakh 18 14 0 18 Madhya Pradesh 1699 203 83 19 Maharashtra 6430 840 283 20 Manipur 2 2 0 21 Meghalaya 12 0 1 22 Mizoram 1 0 0 23 Odisha 90 33 1 24 Puducherry 7 3 0 25 Punjab 277 65 16 26 Rajasthan 1964 230 27 27 Tamil Nadu 1683 752 20 28 Telengana 960 197 24 29 Tripura 2 1 0 30 Uttarakhand 47 24 0 31 Uttar Pradesh 1510 206 24 32 West Bengal 514 103 15 Total number of confirmed cases in India 23077* 4749 718 *States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation *Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, over 2.7 million confirmed cases and more than 190,000 deaths have been reported so far during the COVID-19 outbreak, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.