Coronavirus state-wise tally April 24: Number of cases in Mumbai crosses 4,200

With 6,430 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state, followed by Gujarat (2,624) and Delhi (2,376).
India's COVID-19 positive cases tally has reached 23,077, including 718 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry's latest update.
Of these, 17,610 are active cases while 4,748 have been cured or discharged.
The data was updated at 8 am on April 24 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.
Follow LIVE updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here
With 6,430 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state, followed by Gujarat (2,624) and Delhi (2,376).
Mumbai alone has over 4,200 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on April 23. Cases are rising in the financial capital's Dharavi area, which one of Asia's largest slums.
Tripura has become coronavirus-free after its second COVID-19 patient tested negative, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said on April 23.
A COVID-19 test developed by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi has received approval from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Researchers at IIT-Delhi say their method can lower the cost of COVID-19 testing.
Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases (Including 77 foreign Nationals)
|Cured/Discharged/ Migrated
|Death
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|22
|11
|0
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|895
|141
|27
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Assam
|36
|19
|1
|5
|Bihar
|153
|46
|2
|6
|Chandigarh
|27
|14
|0
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|36
|28
|0
|8
|Delhi
|2376
|808
|50
|9
|Goa
|7
|7
|0
|10
|Gujarat
|2624
|258
|112
|11
|Haryana
|272
|156
|3
|12
|Himachal Pradesh
|40
|18
|1
|13
|Jammu and Kashmir
|427
|92
|5
|14
|Jharkhand
|53
|8
|3
|15
|Karnataka
|445
|145
|17
|16
|Kerala
|447
|324
|3
|17
|Ladakh
|18
|14
|0
|18
|Madhya Pradesh
|1699
|203
|83
|19
|Maharashtra
|6430
|840
|283
|20
|Manipur
|2
|2
|0
|21
|Meghalaya
|12
|0
|1
|22
|Mizoram
|1
|0
|0
|23
|Odisha
|90
|33
|1
|24
|Puducherry
|7
|3
|0
|25
|Punjab
|277
|65
|16
|26
|Rajasthan
|1964
|230
|27
|27
|Tamil Nadu
|1683
|752
|20
|28
|Telengana
|960
|197
|24
|29
|Tripura
|2
|1
|0
|30
|Uttarakhand
|47
|24
|0
|31
|Uttar Pradesh
|1510
|206
|24
|32
|West Bengal
|514
|103
|15
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|23077*
|4749
|718
|*States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
|*Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR
Globally, over 2.7 million confirmed cases and more than 190,000 deaths have been reported so far during the COVID-19 outbreak, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.Follow our full coverage here.
First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365