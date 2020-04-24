Live now
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Tripura becomes COVID-19-free state; country's tally stands at 21,700
Live updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact. Total confirmed cases in India have risen to 21,700
The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic has spread across 185 countries and territories. Today is the thirty first day of India’s nationwide lockdown, which has been extended till May 3. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stand at 21,700. The death toll from the outbreak in India is at 686. Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi have reported the highest number of cases.Globally, there have been over 27 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 1.9 lakh people have died so far. The United States, Spain, Italy, France, Germany and the UK are the most-affected countries. The outbreak continues to have a major impact on the global economy. Catch the latest updates here:
Tripura becomes coronavirus-free state: CM
MP reports 1,771 COVID-19 cases
COVID-19 pushes US unemployment toward highest since Depression
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | List of 12 districts that have not reported any fresh cases of COVID-19 during the last 28 days:
# Mahe (Puducherry)
# Kodagu (Karnataka)
# Pauri Garhwal (Uttrakhand)
# Pratapgarh (Rajasthan)
# Chitradurga(Karnataka)
# Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh)
# Imphal West(Manipur)
# Aizawl West (Mizoram)
# Bhadradri Kothagudem (Telangana)
# Pilibhit (Uttar Pradesh)
# SBS Nagar (Punjab)
# South Goa (Goa)
(Source: Ministry of Information and Broadcasting)
Coronavirus LIVE updates | Brazil records 407 deaths from the novel coronavirus in 24 hours, the highest daily toll since the start of the pandemic. Total reported death toll now stands at 3,313. (AFP)
Coronavirus LIVE updates | Summer-like conditions can curb COVID-19 transmission: US official
Sun light, heat and humidity can create conditions that are less favourable for the spread of coronavirus, a public health official of the Trump Administration has said.
The results of a just concluded scientific study conducted by the Science and Technology Directorate of the US Department of Homeland Security, announced during a White House news conference on coronavirus, could be good news for India in its fight against COVID-19.
"Coronavirus dies at a much more rapid pace when exposed to sunlight and humidity. The virus dies the quickest in direct sunlight. Isopropyl alcohol will kill the virus in 30 seconds," Bill Bryan, the Under Secretary of Homeland Security for Science and Technology told White House reporters in the presence of President Donald Trump. (PTI)
Coronavirus LIVE updates | Tripura becomes coronavirus-free state: CM
Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb yesterday said the state has become coronavirus-free after its second COVID-19 patient tested negative.
"UPDATE! The Second corona patient of Tripura has been found NEGATIVE after consecutive tests. Hence our State has become Corona free. I request everyone to maintain Social distancing and follow Government guidelines. Stay Home Stay Safe," the chief minister tweeted.
Coronavirus LIVE updates | United States records 3,176 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours; total fatalities near 50,000: AFP news agency quoting Johns Hopkins University data
Coronavirus LIVE updates | Madhya Pradesh reports 1,771 COVID-19 cases, death toll touches 85
With 184 more people testing positive for coronavirus yesterday, the number of cases in Madhya Pradesh climbed to 1,771, with hotspot Indore registering 84 new patients since April 22, health officials said.
Five more deaths were reported during the period in the state, increasing the number of fatalities to 85. Out of five, three deaths were reported from Indore and two in Khargone, they said.
Of 85 deaths in the state till yesterday, 55 were reported in Indore alone, officials said. (PTI)
Coronavirus LIVE updates | COVID-19 pushes US unemployment toward highest since Depression
Unemployment in the US is swelling to levels last seen during the Great Depression of the 1930s, with one in six American workers thrown out of a job by the coronavirus, according to new data.
In response to the deepening economic crisis, the House passed a nearly $500 billion spending package to help buckled businesses and hospitals.
More than 4.4 million laid-off Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, the government reported.
In all, roughly 26 million people -- the population of the 10 biggest US cities combined -- have now filed for jobless aid in five weeks, an epic collapse that has raised the stakes in the debate over how and when to ease the shutdowns of factories and other businesses. (AP)
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s coverage of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic which has spread across at least 185 countries so far.
In a bid to block the spread of the infection, governments across the world have imposed restrictions on travel, encouraging social distancing and are urging people to work from home.
The pandemic has heavily impacted the global economy and the stock markets.
This LIVE blog will bring you the latest updates from that front. Stay tuned for the latest updates.