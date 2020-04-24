Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Tripura becomes COVID-19-free state; country's tally stands at 21,700

The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic has spread across 185 countries and territories. Today is the thirty first day of India’s nationwide lockdown, which has been extended till May 3. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stand at 21,700. The death toll from the outbreak in India is at 686. Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi have reported the highest number of cases.

Globally, there have been over 27 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 1.9 lakh people have died so far. The United States, Spain, Italy, France, Germany and the UK are the most-affected countries. The outbreak continues to have a major impact on the global economy.