you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 23, 2020 08:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Dharavi's tally of COVID-19 patients crosses 200-mark

The latest positive cases were found in various localities of Dharavi, including Kutti Nagar, Matunga Labour camp, Azad Nagar, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Chamada Bazar, Mukund Nagar and Kalyanwadi.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The number of coronavirus positive patients in Dharavi area of Mumbai crossed the 200- mark on Thursday after 25 new cases were detected, a civic official said.

With these new cases, the tally of patients in this densely-populated slum area of Mumbai has reached 214, the official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

Coronavirus News India LIVE Updates

Besides, the death toll in this locality has gone up to 13 now, he said.

The latest positive cases were found in various localities of Dharavi, including Kutti Nagar, Matunga Labour camp, Azad Nagar, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Chamada Bazar, Mukund Nagar and Kalyanwadi.

Dharavi is one of the biggest slums in Asia where nearly 15 lakh people live in small shanties, making it one of the most congested areas of the metropolis.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on Apr 23, 2020 08:30 pm

tags #BMC #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Dharavi #Health #India #mumbai

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.