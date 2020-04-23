App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 23, 2020 10:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Mumbai's count of COVID-19 patients jumps to 4,232; death toll 168: BMC

BMC said that the total of discharged patients went up to 473 on Thursday after 48 more patients were sent back home after recovery.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The tally of COVID-19 patients in Mumbai surged to 4,232 after 478 new cases were reported on Thursday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The number of deaths due to the infection increased to 168 in the country's financial capital after the virus claimed eight more lives on Thursday, the civic body said in a release.

Coronavirus News India LIVE Updates

It said that the total of discharged patients went up to 473 on Thursday after 48 more patients were sent back home after recovery.

According to the BMC, the city has 3593 active coronavirus positive cases.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

 

First Published on Apr 23, 2020 10:30 pm

tags #BMC #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #mumbai

