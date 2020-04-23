Live now
Apr 23, 2020 08:02 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus News India LIVE Updates: 83% of Maharashtra's COVID-19 patients are asymptomatic, says state health minister
Live updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact. Total confirmed cases in India have risen to 20,471.
The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic has spread across 185 countries and territories. Today is the thirtieth day of India’s nationwide lockdown, which has been extended till May 3. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stand at 20,471. The death toll from the outbreak in India is at 652. Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi have reported the highest number of cases.Globally, there have been over 26.2 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 1.8 lakh people have died so far. The United States, Spain, Italy, France, Germany and the UK are the most-affected countries. The outbreak continues to have a major impact on the global economy. Catch the latest updates here:
Countries with the highest confirmed cases: Latest numbers
Cases, deaths in India: Latest numbers
Cases, deaths globally: Latest numbers
Two pet cats in New York state have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, marking the first confirmed cases in companion animals in the United States.
The cats, which had mild respiratory illnesses and are expected to recover, are thought to have contracted the virus from people in their households or neighbourhoods, the US Department of Agriculture and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.
Read: 2 cats in New York become first US pets to test positive for virus
Coronavirus in Maharashtra LIVE Updates | Maharashtra’s Health Minister Rajesh Tope said in a tweet last night that 13 percent COVID-19 patients are getting cured in the state every day and that only one percent patients were critical.
Tope added that 83 percent patients were asymptomatic and 17 percent had mild symptoms.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Pfizer and BioNTech secured approval for Germany’s first human clinical trials of a possible novel coronavirus vaccine.
The trial, only the fourth worldwide, will be initially conducted on 200 healthy people aged 18 to 55 years in the first stage and on more high-risk candidates in the second stage, reports suggest.
Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | Lockdown has impacted 40 million internal migrants in India: World Bank
The nationwide lockdown in India which started about a month ago has impacted nearly 40 million internal migrants, the World Bank has said.
According to the report -- 'COVID-19 Crisis Through a Migration Lens' -- the magnitude of internal migration is about two-and-a-half times that of international migration.
Read more here
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Countries with the highest confirmed cases
> United States: 8,40,476 confirmed cases (includes recoveries and deaths)
> Spain: 2,08,389 cases
> Italy: 1,87,327 cases
> France: 1,57,135 cases
> Germany: 1,50,648 cases
> United Kingdom: 1,34,638 cases
> Turkey: 98,674 cases
> Iran: 85,996 cases
> China: 83,868 cases
> Russia: 57,999 cases
(Source: Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center, as of 7.25 am IST on April 23)
In this tweet from ANI: Satellite data showing that levels of airborne particles over northern India have dropped significantly since the lockdown began, according to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).
Coronavirus in US LIVE Updates | US sees 1,738 new deaths in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins
The United States has recorded 1,738 deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, a lower toll than the day before, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
The new deaths bring the total number of COVID-19 fatalities in the US to 46,583 since the outbreak began there, by far the highest figures recorded by any country caught in the global pandemic.
Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in India were at 20,471 last evening, according to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry’s latest update. This figure includes cases related to foreign nationals reported active cases, patients who have recovered and the death toll in the country.
While 3,960 patients have recovered so far, 15,859 reported cases are still active. The COVID-19 death toll in India is at 652.
Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi are the worst-affected regions of the country, followed by Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 have reached 26.2 lakh globally, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center. This figure includes patients who have recovered and the overall death toll of 1.8 lakh.
With 8.4 lakh cases reported so far, the United States is the worst-affected country. The US if followed y Spain, Italy, France, Germany and the United Kingdom. While China, where the outbreak was first reported in late 2019, has started easing restrictions due to fall in the number of cases being reported, new hotspots are emerging in places like Turkey, Mexico and Brazil.