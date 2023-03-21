Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury requests PM Modi to extend deadline for PAN-Aadhar linking

Representative Image

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and requested him to extend the deadline for linking PAN (Permanent Account Number) with Aadhaar card for the next 6 months.

The deadline to link the Aadhar card with PAN Card is approaching fast. After March 31, 2023, the PAN of taxpayers who fail to intimate their Aadhaar, as required, shall become inoperative and all the consequences under the Act for not furnishing, intimating or quoting the PAN shall apply to such taxpayers.

"I appeal to your persona that Ministry of Finance Department of Revenue has introduced a notification in order to link Aadhar card with pan card online against a payment of Rs. 1000 till March 31, 2023," the senior leader said in his letter.

He emphasised the fact that many Indians live in extremely remote corners of the country where internet facilities are scarce while adding that "unscrupulous touts have started extorting money stating as their fees from these innocent citizens of rural India."

The MP also requested the PM to enable all local & sub-post offices to help people in this process free of cost.

"This is a nightmare and hazardous to maximum number of Indian citizens and not complying with this order would bring extreme misery to most of them," Chowdhury stated.