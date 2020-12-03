PlusFinancial Times
Condolences pour in as Dharampal Gulati, owner of MDH, passes away at 97

Dharampal Gulati, the owner of the masala brand MDH Spices, passed away on December 3 at the age of 97.
Moneycontrol News
Dec 3, 2020 / 10:53 AM IST
'Mahashay' Dharampal Gulati (File image: MDH website)
'Mahashay' Dharampal Gulati (File image: MDH website)

Odisha’s Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said he was “deeply saddened” to know about the death of 'Mahashay' Dharampal Gulati and called the “MDH Dadaji” a “shining beacon of India’s entrepreneurial journey.”

The owner of the masala brand MDH Spices passed away on December 3 at the age of 97.

“Deeply saddened to know the passing away of Padma Shri Dharampal Gulati ji, popularly known as MDH Dadaji. He was a shining beacon of India’s entrepreneurial journey who turned MDH Spices into an iconic brand. He will always be remembered for his philanthropic work. Om Shanti,” tweeted Patnaik.

According to reports, Gulati was undergoing post-COVID treatment and suffered a cardiac arrest on December 3 morning.

After the news of Gulati surfaces, condolences started pouring in from different sections of society.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called Dharampal Gulati a "very inspiring personality". Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia also tweeted on the demise of the popular personality.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit posted on Twitter: “Sad to know about the demise of King of spices Padma Shri Dharampal Gulati ji. He will always be remembered for his extraordinary contribution.”

Nationalist Congress Party leader Praful Patel expressed condolence to “king of spices”, as he wrote, “Sad to hear about the passing away of 'King of spices' Mahashay Dharampal Gulati ji. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti.”

Born in Sialkot (now in Pakistan) on March 27, 1923, Gulati had moved to India after partition and set up his business in Delhi. The 'Mahashian Di Hatti' (MDH) was founded by his late father Mahashay Chunni Lal Gulati. Popularly known as "Spice King", Gulati was awarded the Padma Bhushan, the country's third-highest civilian award, in 2019.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #Current Affairs #India
first published: Dec 3, 2020 10:53 am

