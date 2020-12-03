Dharampal Gulati, owner of MDH, passes away at 97

'Mahashay' Dharampal Gulati, the owner of masala brand MDH passed away on December 3.

'Mahashay' Dharampal Gulati (File image: MDH website)

'Mahashay' Dharampal Gulati, the owner of masala brand MDH Spices passed away on December 3. He was 97 years old.

According to reports, Gulati was undergoing treatment at a hospital in New Delhi where he suffered a cardiac arrest on December 3 morning.

Gulati was born in Sialkot (now in Pakistan) and later migrated to India after the partition. MDH (Mahashian Di Hatti) was founded by his father Mahashay Chunni Lal Gulati.

Gulati dropped out of school and set up a small business in 1937 with the help of his father, before joining his family business of spices.

He was also known for his work towards improving the quality of education and was associated with a number of educational institutions. In 2019, Gulati was awarded the Padma Bhushan, India's third highest civilian award.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Twitter that “Dharm Pal ji was very inspiring personality” who “dedicated his life for the society”.

In a tweet, Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said: “India's most inspiring entrepreneur, MDH owner Dharm Pal Mahashay passed away this morning. I have never met such an inspiring and lively soul. May his soul rest in peace.”



भारत के प्रतिष्ठित कारोबारियों में से एक महाशय धर्मपालजी के निधन से मुझे दुःख की अनुभूति हुई है।छोटे व्यवसाय से शुरू करने बावजूद उन्होंने अपनी एक पहचान बनाई। वे सामाजिक कार्यों में काफ़ी सक्रिय थे और अंतिम समय तक सक्रिय रहे। मैं उनके परिवार के प्रति अपनी संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूँ।

— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 3, 2020

Union Minister Rajnath Singh said: