MDH owner Dharampal Gulati was a victim of fake news, rumour of Mahashay’s death spread in 2018

A fake video of Dharampal Gulati's death in a hospital in New Delhi was being circulated through WhatsApp and other social media groups in 2018.

'Mahashay' Dharampal Gulati (File image: MDH website)

MDH Spices owner 'Mahashay' Dharampal Gulati, died on December 3. Gulati was 97 years old. He was undergoing treatment at a hospital in New Delhi where he suffered a cardiac arrest on December 3 morning. Fondly known as “Dadaji” and “Mahashay”, Gulati was previously a victim of fake news where he had been announced dead by social media fraudsters.

The fake news of Gulati being dead flooded Twitter and other social media platforms in 2018. A fake video of his death in a hospital in New Delhi was being circulated through WhatsApp and other social media groups in 2018.

Gulati’s family refuted the claims stating that they were shocking, baseless, and false. The family had also released a video of Gulati smiling in front of the camera with folded hands.

At that time, when media inquired his family for clarifications on his death rumours, he had responded through his family by saying that 'he feels young again'.

Gulati, who was born in 1923 in Sialkot, Pakistan, breathed his last on December 3, 2020 at the age of 97. He had migrated to India after the partition where he opened a shop in Karol Bagh, Delhi, in 1937.

Gulati later joined his family business, which is popularly known as MDH (Mahashian Di Hatti). The company, as per records, has 15 factories across India from where it exports nearly 50 different varieties of spices across the world.

Gulati appeared in several advertisements of MDH products. He was also known for his work towards improving the quality of education and was associated with a number of educational institutions.

In 2019, he was awarded the Padma Bhushan, India's third highest civilian award.