CNBC-TV18 to host 18th edition of India Business Leader Awards today: When and where to watch

The 'India Business Leader Awards' (IBLA), an annual awards night, will be hosted by India's top business channel CNBC-TV18. The much-anticipated 18th edition of the awards ceremony is scheduled to be held on May 11 in Mumbai.

IBLA are designed to recognise exceptional leaders, high achievers, and true visionaries in the Indian corporate world. These prestigious awards celebrate individuals who have contributed their knowledge and expertise towards achieving equitable economic growth or have excelled in creating profitable, sustainable, and socially conscious enterprises.

When and where to watch India Business Leader Awards?

The event will start around 4:30 pm. One can track the updates on CNBCTV18 channel, its website and also on its Twitter handle.

More about the event

Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of Aditya Birla Group, chaired the esteemed jury responsible for selecting the winners from a list of illustrious nominees. The jury comprised of high-achievers and exemplary leaders such as Uday Kotak, Managing Director of Kotak Mahindra Bank; Zarin Daruwala, Cluster CEO of India and South Asia Markets at Standard Chartered Bank; Dinesh Kumar Khara, Chairman of State Bank of India; Sanjeev Mehta, Managing Director of Hindustan Unilever Limited; Anish Shah, Managing Director & CEO of Mahindra Group; TV Narendran, Managing Director & CEO of Tata Steel; Prabha Narsimhan, Managing Director & CEO of Colgate; V Vaidyanathan, Managing Director & CEO of IDFC First Bank; Adar Poonawalla, CEO of Serum Institute of India; and Rajiv Memani, Chairman & Regional Managing Partner of EY India. Their task was to shortlist the most deserving winners for these prestigious awards.

Choosing the winners for the India Business Leader Awards was no easy feat as the nominees were all accomplished and distinguished in their respective fields. The selected winners are stalwarts who have made significant contributions towards economic growth and are earnestly striving to establish profitable, sustainable, and socially-conscious businesses.

The India Business Leader Awards followed a rigourous, transparent, and objective selection process that evaluated nominees based on a set of stringent criteria. The CNBC-TV18 editorial panel and its research team used a three-phase methodology, which is a comprehensive exercise based on various factors, such as financial performance, leadership, creativity, innovation, and social responsibility. Additionally, the nominees' ability to create short-term advantage, long-term value, a competitive edge, and leadership in the business community were also assessed. This unique process ensures that only the most deserving candidates are selected for these prestigious awards.

The selection process for IBLA is a thorough and collaborative effort involving the entire editorial team at CNBC TV18. In the initial phase, the editorial team builds a long list of nominees. In Phase 2, editors take charge of the nomination process for each category and conduct due diligence on each nominee through extensive research. Once this process is complete, a dossier is created and sent to the esteemed jury members for deliberation before their official meeting.

The culmination of the selection process for IBLA is a jury meeting chaired by Kumar Mangalam Birla. During this meeting, the esteemed jury evaluates the nominees and ultimately selects one winner in each of the 13 categories. This final stage ensures that only the most deserving individuals are recognised for their contributions to the Indian business landscape.

Alongside the selection process, the IBLA jury meet also included a high-powered panel discussion. In the most recent event, the panel discussion focused on the topic of 'India @2023: Resilience to Resurgence.' This thoughtful and engaging discussion brought together some of the brightest minds in the Indian business community to share their insights and discuss the future of the Indian economy.