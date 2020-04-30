Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor passes away aged 67

Bollywood's heartthrob of the 70s' and acclaimed National Award winning actor Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30.

The actor was admitted to Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital on April 29 morning but the reason for his admission was unknown.



T 3517 - He's GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away ..

I am destroyed !

— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 30, 2020

One of the biggest names in Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to express his grief:

Earlier yesterday Rishi Kapoor's elder brother Randhir Kapoor had confirmed to News18, "It's true that he has been admitted to the hospital. He is in Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital. He was not keeping well and had some problem, so we admitted him early this morning."

Rishi Kapoor had returned to India in September after undergoing treatment for cancer in the US for almost a year.

He was previously taken to the hospital in February earlier this year after being diagnosed with an infection.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.