Rishi Kapoor's last word on Twitter: 'We have to win this coronavirus war together'

“We have to win this coronavirus war together,” said veteran actor Rishi Kapoor in his last tweet as he appealed people not to resort to violence, stone-throwing or lynching amid the COVID-19 crisis.

The Bollywood actor passed away in Mumbai on April 30. The 67-year-old Rishi Kapoor was admitted to HN Reliance hospital on April 29 after he felt some breathing problem.

Kapoor, who had been quite active on social media, had posted his last tweet on April 2. In the tweet, Kapoor said, “An appeal to all brothers and sisters from all social status and faiths. Please don’t resort to violence, stone throwing or lynching. Doctors, Nurses, Medics, Policemen etc…are endangering their lives to save you. We have to win this Coronavirus war together. Please. Jai Hind! (sic)”

"He is in the hospital. He is suffering from cancer and he has some breathing problem, so he has been admitted to the hospital. He is stable now," Rishi Kapoor’s elder brother Randhir Kapoor had said.

The actor returned to India last September after undergoing treatment for cancer in the US for almost a year.

In February, Kapoor was hospitalised twice due to his health issues.

He was first admitted to a hospital in Delhi where he was attending a family function. At the time, Kapoor had said that he was suffering from an "infection".

After his return to Mumbai, he was again admitted to a hospital with viral fever. He was discharged soon after.

The actor recently announced his next project, a remake of Hollywood film "The Intern", also featuring Deepika Padukone.

(With inputs from PTI)