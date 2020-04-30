App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 30, 2020 10:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rishi Kapoor's last word on Twitter: 'We have to win this coronavirus war together'

Rishi Kapoor, who had been quite active on social media, had posted his last tweet on April 2.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

“We have to win this coronavirus war together,” said veteran actor Rishi Kapoor in his last tweet as he appealed people not to resort to violence, stone-throwing or lynching amid the COVID-19 crisis.

The Bollywood actor passed away in Mumbai on April 30. The 67-year-old Rishi Kapoor was admitted to HN Reliance hospital on April 29 after he felt some breathing problem.

Kapoor, who had been quite active on social media, had posted his last tweet on April 2. In the tweet, Kapoor said, “An appeal to all brothers and sisters from all social status and faiths. Please don’t resort to violence, stone throwing or lynching. Doctors, Nurses, Medics, Policemen etc…are endangering their lives to save you. We have to win this Coronavirus war together. Please. Jai Hind! (sic)”

Close

"He is in the hospital. He is suffering from cancer and he has some breathing problem, so he has been admitted to the hospital. He is stable now," Rishi Kapoor’s elder brother Randhir Kapoor had said.

related news

The actor returned to India last September after undergoing treatment for cancer in the US for almost a year.

In February, Kapoor was hospitalised twice due to his health issues.

He was first admitted to a hospital in Delhi where he was attending a family function. At the time, Kapoor had said that he was suffering from an "infection".

After his return to Mumbai, he was again admitted to a hospital with viral fever. He was discharged soon after.

The actor recently announced his next project, a remake of Hollywood film "The Intern", also featuring Deepika Padukone.

(With inputs from PTI)

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on Apr 30, 2020 10:13 am

tags #India #Rishi Kapoor #Rishi Kapoor age #Rishi Kapoor death #Rishi Kapoor dies in mumbai #Rishi Kapoor family #Rishi Kapoor films #Rishi Kapoor last tweet #Rishi Kapoor last word #Rishi Kapoor movies #Rishi Kapoor news #Rishi Kapoor passed away #Rishi Kapoor tweets #Rishi Kapoor twitter

most popular

GDP report to show a damaged economy sliding into recession

GDP report to show a damaged economy sliding into recession

Coronavirus pandemic | Startup lobby seeks Rs 25,000-cr fund, relook at FDI changes

Coronavirus pandemic | Startup lobby seeks Rs 25,000-cr fund, relook at FDI changes

Coronavirus pandemic | Aarogya Setu may soon be default app on smartphones: Report

Coronavirus pandemic | Aarogya Setu may soon be default app on smartphones: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.