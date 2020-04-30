App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 30, 2020 11:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

‘He's gone’: Tributes pour in on social media as Rishi Kapoor passes away

Tributes have been pouring in for Rishi Kapoor from actors, members of the film industry, prominent personalities and politicians.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image: Rishi Kapoor
File image: Rishi Kapoor

Acclaimed National Award winning actor Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30. He was 67.

The veteran actor had not been keeping well and was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai on April 29. He had returned to India in September 2019 after undergoing treatment for cancer in the US for almost a year.

Actor Amitabh Bachchan was one of the first to break the news of Kapoor’s demise on social media.

Bachchan tweeted: “He's GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away .. I am destroyed ! (sic)”

related news

Tributes for Kapoor started pouring in as soon as the news broke.

 



Beyond the film industry, many prominent personalities and politicians also paid their tribute on social media.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: "Multifaceted, endearing and lively...this was Rishi Kapoor Ji. He was a powerhouse of talent. I will always recall our interactions, even on social media. He was passionate about films and India’s progress. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti."

Union Minister Rajnath Singh said:


Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said:


Former union minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar said:

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said:


Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah said:

Union Minister for Information and Broadcast, Prakash Javadekar said: “The sudden demise of actor Rishi Kapoor is shocking. He was not only a great actor but a good human being. Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans”.

First Published on Apr 30, 2020 10:23 am

tags #Bollywood #Entertainment #India #Rishi Kapoor

