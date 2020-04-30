‘He's gone’: Tributes pour in on social media as Rishi Kapoor passes away

Acclaimed National Award winning actor Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30. He was 67.

The veteran actor had not been keeping well and was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai on April 29. He had returned to India in September 2019 after undergoing treatment for cancer in the US for almost a year.

Actor Amitabh Bachchan was one of the first to break the news of Kapoor’s demise on social media.

Bachchan tweeted: “He's GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away .. I am destroyed ! (sic)”



Heartbroken ... Rest In Peace ... my dearest friend #RishiKapoor

— Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) April 30, 2020

Tributes for Kapoor started pouring in as soon as the news broke.



It seems like we’re in the midst of a nightmare...just heard the depressing news of #RishiKapoor ji passing away, it’s heartbreaking. He was a legend, a great co-star and a good friend of the family. My thoughts and prayers with his family — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 30, 2020





My heart is so heavy. This is the end of an era. #Rishisir your candid heart and immeasurable talent will never be encountered again. Such a privilege to have known you even a little bit. My condolences to Neetu maam, Ridhima, Ranbir and the rest of the family. Rest in peace Sir. pic.twitter.com/TR6GVSN4m7

— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 30, 2020



Been trying to write something n I can’t put my mind n hands in sync. More like the heart in between is just not able to comprehend this. That laugh, that sense of humour, the honesty and even the bully he was , will be missed. No one like you #RishiKapoor — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) April 30, 2020



Beyond the film industry, many prominent personalities and politicians also paid their tribute on social media.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: "Multifaceted, endearing and lively...this was Rishi Kapoor Ji. He was a powerhouse of talent. I will always recall our interactions, even on social media. He was passionate about films and India’s progress. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti."

Union Minister Rajnath Singh said:

Anguished by the passing away of noted film actor Rishi Kapoor. He carved a special place in the hearts of his fans with his inimitable style and performances. My thoughts are with his family and fans in this hour of grief. Om Shanti.— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) April 30, 2020



Very very sad to hear about the passing away of Rishi ji. I grew up watching his movies and he was always very gracious when we met over the years. May his soul Rest in Peace. My heartfelt condolences to Neetu ji, Ranbir and the whole Kapoor family. pic.twitter.com/MItdmmSnVz — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 30, 2020



Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said:

This is a terrible week for Indian cinema, with the passing of another legend, actor Rishi Kapoor. A wonderful actor, with a huge fan following across generations, he will be greatly missed. My condolences to his family, friends & fans all over the world, at this time of grief.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 30, 2020

Former union minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar said:



Saddened to know about the sad demise of veteren actor Rishi Kapoor. Indian film industry has lost a versatile and charismatic actor. My sincere condolences to Kapoor family. — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) April 30, 2020



Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said:

Deeply saddened by the sudden demise of actor Rishi Kapoor. He entertained several generations of Indians throughout his career. What a terrible loss.. My condolences to the grieving family. May God bless his soul.— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 30, 2020

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah said:



From Bobby to Karz to Zamane Ko Dikhana Hai, your movies & some of the dialogues have been such an integral part of my childhood. You made a little hut in Gulmarg an iconic place with one song. Farewell @chintskap & thankyou for the memories. #riprishikapoor — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) April 30, 2020



Union Minister for Information and Broadcast, Prakash Javadekar said: “The sudden demise of actor Rishi Kapoor is shocking. He was not only a great actor but a good human being. Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans”.