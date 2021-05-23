Black fungus declared epidemic in Bihar after state reports 117 cases

India has so far reported approximately cases of 8,848 mucormycosis or black fungus.

Black fungus has been declared as an epidemic disease in Bihar under Section 2 of the Epidemic Disease Act 1897. The decision was taken by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on May 22.

The Chief Minister's office (CMO) tweeted and informed about the decision taken by Kumar. "Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced black fungus as an epidemic," CMO said.

The state till May 21 had reported 117 cases of Mucormycis, as per a Hindustan Times report. Bihar AIIMS has also created a separate 20-bed ward for effective treatment of such cases.

Track this LIVE blog for latest updates on coronavirus pandemic

India has so far reported approximately cases of 8,848 mucormycosis or black fungus, one of the rapidly spreading infections observed in those recovering from COVID-19.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Taking note of the increasing numbers, the Centre expedited the allocation of vials of Amphotericin-B, a key drug to treat raging mucormycosis.

Union minister of chemicals and fertilisers Sadananda Gowda on May 22 announced an allocation of 23,680 additional vials of Amphotericin-B to states and UTs.

Also read: Black fungus: States told to ensure infection prevention practices in hospitals to contain Mucormycosis

"After a detailed review of rising number of cases of Mucormycosis in various states, a total of 23,680 additional vials of Amphotericin-B have been allocated to all states/UTs today. The allocation has been made based on the total number of patients which is approximately 8,848 across the country," he said.

Mucormycosis is a serious but rare fungal infection caused by a group of moulds called micromycetes that has been developing in Covid-19 patients.

The fungal disease is commonly observed in patients who were given steroids for a long time, who have been hospitalised for a long time, were on oxygen support or ventilator, faced poor hospital hygiene or those who have been taking medication for other illnesses such as diabetes.