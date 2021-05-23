MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
auto refresh
May 23, 2021 / 11:02 AM IST

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Thane district's COVID-19 tally reaches 5.08 lakh with 1,001 new cases, 52 more die

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 19.5 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India is witnessing a second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. So far, the country has recorded over 2.65 crore confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 2,99,266 deaths. A total of 2,34,25,467 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 28,05,399 active cases in the country as of date, which comprises 11.12 percent of the total caseload, the data stated. India's recovery
rate now stands at 87.76 percent. Globally, more than 16.64 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 34.49 lakh have died so far. India has begun the third phase of the vaccination drive in which everyone above 18 years of age will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for three vaccines -- Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 19.5 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.
  • May 23, 2021 / 11:01 AM IST

    Coronavirus Vaccine LIVE Updates | The vaccination drive for the 18-44 age group came to a halt in Delhi today due to a shortage of vaccines, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying it will take 30 months to vaccinate people in this category in the national capital if the supply crisis continues. The chief minister also wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to ensure immediate supply of jabs and increase the quota for Delhi.

    Read more | Delhi halts COVID-19 vaccine drive for 18-44 age group; CM Kejriwal writes to PM Modi for immediate supply of doses

  • May 23, 2021 / 10:44 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | COVID-19 tracker

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • May 23, 2021 / 10:14 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | India has reported over 8,800 cases of back fungus infection, Union Minister Sadananda Gowda has said. He said 23,680 additional vials of Amphotericin-B, the drug used to treat Mucormycosis, have been allocated to all states and Union Territories. Doctors in India are documenting an alarming number of cases of mucormycosis among COVID-19 patients and those who have recently recovered. They believe that mucormycosis may be triggered by the use of steroids, a life-saving treatment for severe and critically-ill COVID-19 patients.

    Read more | Black fungus: Nearly 9,000 affected so far; Centre allocates over 23,600 vials of Amphotericin-B to states

  • May 23, 2021 / 09:52 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | State-wise COVID-19 data

    Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | State-wise COVID-19 data
  • May 23, 2021 / 09:33 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in India have risen to 2,65,30,132, according to the latest update from the Union Health Ministry. This number includes cases involving foreign nationals, patients who have recovered and the death toll.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • May 23, 2021 / 09:31 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: As many as 2,34,25,467 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged so far, the Union Health Ministry has said in its latest update.

  • May 23, 2021 / 09:31 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: The reported active COVID-19 cases in India stand at 28,05,399, according to the Union Health Ministry.

  • May 23, 2021 / 09:30 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: The death toll in India due to the novel coronavirus pandemic has risen to 2,99,266, the Union Health Ministry has said.

  • May 23, 2021 / 09:18 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Maharashtra LIVE Updates | 1,001 new COVID-19 cases in Thane district, 52 more deaths

    With the addition of 1,001 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in the Thane district of Maharashtra has gone up to 5,08,647, an official said today. These new cases were reported yesterday, he said. The virus also claimed the lives of 52 more people, raising the death toll in the district to 8,820, he said. The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane is 1.73 percent, he added.
    In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,06,450, while the overall death toll is 1,982, another official said. (PTI)

  • May 23, 2021 / 09:02 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 32,86,07,937 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to May 22 with 21,23,782 samples being tested on Saturday.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • May 23, 2021 / 08:32 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Vietnam holds parliament election amid new COVID-19 outbreak

    Tens of millions of mask-wearing Vietnamese were expected to vote today to select a largely rubber-stamp legislature amid a rapidly spreading COVID-19 outbreak in the country. Fewer independent candidates than before are standing in the election for the 500-seat National Assembly, which is held every five years and usually after the ruling Communist Party holds its congress to select a new leadership. Nearly 69.2 million registered voters are expected to select from 866 candidates for the parliament. They will also vote for members of the people's councils at provincial and district levels. (Reuters)

Load more

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.