Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Thane district's COVID-19 tally reaches 5.08 lakh with 1,001 new cases, 52 more die

Coronavirus Vaccine LIVE Updates | The vaccination drive for the 18-44 age group came to a halt in Delhi today due to a shortage of vaccines, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying it will take 30 months to vaccinate people in this category in the national capital if the supply crisis continues. The chief minister also wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to ensure immediate supply of jabs and increase the quota for Delhi.
