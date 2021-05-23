Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Thane district's COVID-19 tally reaches 5.08 lakh with 1,001 new cases, 52 more die

May 23, 2021 / 09:18 AM IST

Coronavirus in Maharashtra LIVE Updates | 1,001 new COVID-19 cases in Thane district, 52 more deaths

With the addition of 1,001 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in the Thane district of Maharashtra has gone up to 5,08,647, an official said today. These new cases were reported yesterday, he said. The virus also claimed the lives of 52 more people, raising the death toll in the district to 8,820, he said. The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane is 1.73 percent, he added.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,06,450, while the overall death toll is 1,982, another official said. (PTI)