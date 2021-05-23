Health Minister Harsh Vardhan asks Ramdev to 'withdraw objectionable remarks against doctors'

File image of Yoga guru Ramdev

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev has been asked by Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan to withdraw his controversial remarks against doctors practising allopathy.

"Your remarks against allopathic doctors have hurt the nation. Your remarks have not only saddened the doctors but have also saddened the citizens," the Health Minister said in a letter addressed to Ramdev on May 23.

Harsh Vardhan stated in the letter that he has already expressed his displeasure to Ramdev in a phone call. The medical fraternity members who are striving day and night amidst the COVID-19 pandemic must be respected, he further said.

At a time when allopathic doctors have succeeded in saving scores of lives, "your description of allopathy as 'tamasha' (drama), 'bekar' (useless) and 'diwaliya' (bankrupt) is disappointing", Harsh Vardhan added.

"If the death rate due to COVID-19 in India is 1.13 percent and the recovery rate stands at over 88 percent, it is due to the contribution of allopathy and its doctors," he noted.

Also Read | IMA demands action against Ramdev for remarks on modern medicine, threatens to move court

Harsh Vardhan's critical remarks come a day after the Indian Medical Association (IMA) wrote to him, seeking action against Ramdev for his statements against allopathic doctors.

The IMA, citing a recent video of Ramdev which is viral on social media, said Harsh Vardhan must "either take action against the Yoga guru or accept his remarks".

In the video, Ramdev is allegedly heard saying that "allopathy ek aisi stupid and diwaliya science hai (allopathy is a stupid and bankrupt science)."

"Union Health Minister (must) either accept the accusation and dissolve modern medical facility or prosecute him and book him under Epidemic Diseases Act," the Association said in its letter.

The IMA had further marked its objection over Ramdev's alleged remark that "Lakho logo ki maut allopathy ki dawai khane se hui hai (lakhs of people die due to allopathy medicines)". The statement challenges the "wisdom and integrity of the Drug Controller General of India and the Union Health Ministry", the Association added.

"Therefore, under section 3 of the Epidemic Disease Act with section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, Ramdev deserves to be prosecuted for disobeying and causing danger to the life of many by making them believe and make them not to take the advice of allopathy drugs. His quote about Favipiravir as medicine against fever/antipyretic is laughable, childish and demonstrates his in-depth scientific knowledge," IMA statement read.